New Tuas viaduct to open on Feb 18; Tuas West MRT extension to open Q2 of 2017

SINGAPORE - Peak period congestion in Tuas is expected to ease with the opening of a new viaduct serving the western industrial area in February.

Stretching 4.8km from Tuas Road to Tuas West Road, the Tuas viaduct will open on Feb 18. The dual three-lane viaduct runs above Pioneer Road and can support 6,000 vehicles travelling in each direction.

"The road viaduct will provide motorists with an alternative to the busy Pioneer Road," said Mr Andrew Yap, director for the Tuas West extension project at the LTA.

The viaduct will also incorporate a 2.4km stretch of the upcoming Tuas West MRT extension, including the Tuas Crescent and Tuas West Road stations.

The 7.5km MRT extension is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2017.

The viaduct is the first in Singapore to have both road and rail components, with a combined cost of about $3.5 billion for both the road viaduct and the rail extension.

To handle the additional stress, the viaduct is supported by 94 columns, each of which supports 13,000 tonnes of weight. In comparison, columns at existing rail viaducts can each carry only 5,300 tonnes.

To avoid confusion, new directional signs will be installed to help motorists navigate the area. Marshals will also be deployed to help direct traffic, said the Land Transport Authority in a statement on Thursday.

The viaduct was built in anticipation of increased traffic from upcoming developments in the area.

These include the Tuas Port, which is expected to handle all of Singapore's port activities from 2027.