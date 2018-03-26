New traffic management systems to be tested on expressways and major roads: LTA

SINGAPORE - Motorists on some roads will start seeing new cameras this week.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be testing Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera systems meant to help with traffic enforcement at various locations along expressways and major roads until 2019.

Dedicated Short Range Communications beacons, which aim to enhance positioning accuracy, are also being tested.

"These tests will enable LTA to determine the performance and reliability of such technologies under various real-life environmental and traffic conditions for future traffic management systems which will leverage Global Navigation Satellite System technology," the LTA said on Monday (March 26).

The new equipment, which do not require heavy physical infrastructure, will be mounted on overhead bridges, overhead gantry signs and lamp posts.

The devices will also be placed on vehicles and deployed at areas like Tuas South from April before expanding to the rest of the country.