New standard for contract staff launched

Published
54 min ago

A total of 296 companies have already signed on to a new tripartite standard that specifies better employment conditions for term contract employees.

Launched yesterday, the new standard identifies and recognises progressive employers who are committed to practices that go beyond what is required under the Employment Act in the key areas of leave benefits, notice period and training.

Among the early adopters are DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, The American Club, Resorts World Sentosa, Rajah & Tann and several employers in the government service.

In total, they account for about 26,000, or around 15 per cent, of all term contract employees in Singapore. About 10 per cent of resident employees, or about 170,000 workers, are on term contract arrangements.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2017, with the headline 'New standard for contract staff launched'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice