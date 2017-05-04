New SPH one-stop shop for content marketing

Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) integrated marketing division has set up a multimedia content marketing unit called SPH Content Lab, the company said yesterday.

While developing commercial-linked content is not new to the group, housing its resources under one unit is a first. The team is a one-stop shop for content marketing and is fuelled by resources like SPH archives, research and insights, creative partners and an understanding of audiences.

Award-winning print and digital journalists at the helm of SPH Content Lab will tell stories that can be amplified across SPH's media platforms. The unit offers marketing strategies across formats such as print, digital, video, radio and out-of-home.

Ms Serene Goh, who has more than 20 years of experience in publishing, leads the team and is joined by deputy head for digital Cynthia Loh and deputy head for print Leong Phei Phei.

Ms Goh said strong narratives have become more critical in how people form attachments in the digital age, and journalists have always used stories to make sense of things.

"We approach stories with curiosity and empathy, and that's the start of innovative storytelling," she said. "For our clients, it's an approach that helps them connect with folks they want to reach."

An example is the Work For Values campaign which the unit did for G2000, which included a three- part video series, to pay homage to those who work for something other than monetary gain.

The three people featured in the videos said they work for passion, happiness and humanity.

The team has also worked with companies like Canon, Cathay Pacific, the Health Promotion Board and ExxonMobil to co-create compelling stories to reach audiences.

SPH Content Lab produces BrandInsider, which won Best Digital Advertising Campaign at the 2016 Wan-Ifra Asian Digital Media Awards for a campaign named Silver For The Canon: From A Mother To A Mother.

The unit will also work with SPH CreativeLab head Tommy Lim, Brand New Media managing director Joanne de Rozario, SPH Radio, The New Paper's Think and the group's newsrooms.