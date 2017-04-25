New skills framework for maritime sector launched

SINGAPORE - Those interested in a career in the maritime industry will get more help identifying the specific skills they need to get the job they want.

A structured guide that lists the skills required for the 48 different jobs in the sea transport sector and charts the career progression of workers was launched on Tuesday (April 25).

Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo said that as the maritime industry transforms, jobs will become more knowledge-intensive.

"We will need a workforce that is comfortable with automation and digitalisation. To succeed, the industry also needs our people to have a global-orientation," she added.

The industry accounts for 7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product and employs more than 170,000 people.

The framework also lays out trends in the sector, so prospective and existing workers can upgrade their skills and prepare for their desired jobs. Information on relevant training programmes - which the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will provide funding for - will also be covered.

Speaking at the Singapore International Maritime Awards at Shangri-La Hotel, Mrs Teo said growing a more skilful workforce was one of the Government's three priorities for developing the sector, which is facing challenges such as increased competition and rapid technological advancements.

The other two focus areas are port development and building a vibrant business network.

Plans for the Tuas Port are progressing as scheduled, noted Mrs Teo, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and in the Prime Minister's Office. It wil have the capacity to handle up to 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo a year, more than double what Singapore's port handled last year.

"For the port to remain competitive, we know that scale alone will not be enough," she said. The new port will have an "unprecedented" degree of automation, and processess will be optimised so that customers can save time and money, she added.

To encourage collaboration between firms, the MPA will set up a Living Lab for them to co-develop and pilot innovations.

At the event, Mrs Teo presented awards to 10 firms and individuals who have contributed to Singapore's development as a leading maritime hub.

K Line, Swire Pacific Offshore Operations, Sembcorp Marine and Pacific International Lines were among the winners.