New quick-response counter-terrorism teams deployed in areas with high human traffic

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has introduced new quick-response teams at some of Singapore's more iconic attractions to boost the Republic's counter-terrorism efforts.

Since Dec 1, In-Situ Reaction Teams (IRTs) have been deployed at popular Singapore landmarks in the Orchard and Marina Bay areas to heighten security during the festive period.

Part of the SPF's Protective Security Command (ProCom), the teams will complement existing Ground Response Forces (GRFs) and Emergency Response Teams (ERTs). As IRTs are already situated at pre-determined areas, they are likely to be the first responders in the event of an attack.

Said assistant commissioner of Police and ProCom commander Manimaran Pushpanatan: "The mission of the IRT is to deter, detect, and respond to threats similar to that you've seen in Paris and London. All IRT officers... are trained in special tactics and are more proficient in the use of high-powered weaponry to counter these threats on the ground."

IRT officers, who will be made up of full-time national servicemen (NSFs), go through stringent selection and training. They are required to undergo a three-week programme after their six-month NSF basic training.

The three-week specialised training will equip each four-man IRT with specific skills such as dealing with hostage situations and heavy vehicle attacks.

On Friday afternoon, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo was at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Orchard Road to observe the new team in action.

Said Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs and Manpower: "We are entrusting our NSFs with greater responsibilities as they form the bulk of the IRTs to work with our regular officers in counter-terrorism efforts."

The SPF said that there will be more forces deployed in the coming years, although it declined to say how many IRTs are in operation.