New QR code scanning system by ITE students launched at latest Sheng Siong outlet

SINGAPORE - Customers to Sheng Siong's latest outlet can use a new QR code scanning system that tells them about each product before they buy them and it was not something made by a commercial developer.

Developed by the Institute of Technical Education's (ITE) students, the system will help customers make informed choices about the items that they're paying for.

This latest outlet is located at ITE Headquarters & College Central, and it allows ITE students to pioneer new technology for the supermarket chain.

Ms Low Khah Gek, chief executive of ITE, saw the benefit of having a testbed store at the school. "Our students will now have the opportunity to be involved in some of these experimentation and new initiatives, and acquire rich learning and skills in the process," she said.

The outlet is also using the new Sheng Siong 360 Virtual Reality (VR) Tour App, which can be used as an advertising and promotion channel for the supermarket.

The new innovations were developed in conjunction with a memorandum of understanding signed on Friday (April 20) to further the partnership between both establishments.

The MOU promises internships for ITE students, bond-free scholarships for business and services courses and course medals.

There will also be attachments for ITE staff, and industry projects related to Sheng Siong's business and operations.

Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee said he was excited about the new partnership.

"This is the first time Sheng Siong has set foot in a school campus," the ITE alumnus said. "We hope to bring with us a communal and business atmosphere into ITE's learning landscape, and play a part in creating a vibrant and practical learning ground for your students."

ITE said it is still in discussion with Sheng Siong for plans to further develop the VR app to link to Sheng Siong's online store, and to expand the QR code scanning to the supermarket's other products and outlets.

Mr Muhammad Amirul Safiee, 21, who was one of the developers of the VR app, said he valued the experience from this opportunity. "With the increased exposure from this project, I now have the knowledge of what is needed before I enter the workplace."