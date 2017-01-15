New Punggol Town Square to bring residents together

SINGAPORE- Punggol residents will now get to enjoy a new community space offering vantage views of Punggol Waterway.

Located near Waterway Point shopping centre, the new Punggol Town Square launched on Sunday (Jan 15) has a standing capacity of 1,000 people, providing a space for the community to take part in activities together.

Overlooking Punggol Waterway, the 1,620 sq m town square, which is partly sheltered, also offers vantage views of the water. A 280-seat food and beverage outlet, Starker Q, located within the town square will open its doors in April this year.

Launching the new town square on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said that in the last decade, more than 26,000 HDB homes and 5,800 private housing units have been added to Punggol Town. The first public housing project was completed in 2000.

"This town square is part of our latest efforts to bring Punggol residents together. It is a good place for residents to gather and bond- located in the heart of Punggol," said DPM Teo.

Among the activities that residents can look forward to are mass exercise sessions, mini concerts and art exhibitions. Over the next week, residents will be able to take part in eco workshops, handicraft sessions, a movie-screening and picnic session, as well as cultural performances.

Separately, the Punggol Discovery Cube was also opened on Sunday. The first visitor centre to be built in a housing town, residents will get to learn more about how Punggol has developed over the years.

The opening of the Punggol Town Square and Punggol Discovery Cube are the latest projects under HDB's Remaking Our Heartland(ROH) programme which aims to spruce up HDB towns.

Since the first public housing project in Punggol was completed in 2000, HDB has completed some 43,000 flats in the town as of the end of last year.

Over the next three years, another 6,500 units in Punggol will be completed. The residential population in Punggol today has more than doubled since the announcement of ROH plans in 2007, growing from 52,700 in 2007 to 118,100 in 2016.

Other developments such as the Punggol Regional Sports Centre and other neighbourhood centres are expected to be completed within the next few years.