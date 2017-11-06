New public wall art put up at Yishun void deck

New pieces of public wall art have appeared around the seniors corner where retiree Or Beng Kooi once exhibited his tower of trinkets before it was removed.

They are signed off in black marker by "Shan". While nobody would say who "Shan" is, a mural signed with the words "painted by K. Shanmugam" is located nearby. The Law and Home Affairs Minister is an MP for Nee Soon GRC.

With words like "Love", the various community-themed art pieces were put up by a grassroots organisation at the void deck of Block 108, Yishun Ring Road, this year.

Some critics, like artist Li Xie, have questioned the logic of putting up "conditioned" community art in place of those that residents do out of their own "freedom, leisure and passion".

"It's like how a community garden forms. When people do it spontaneously and plant their own things organically, (the authorities) take it down. Then, they build a fenced-up version," said Ms Li, a 2005 recipient of the National Arts Council's Young Artist Award.

Chong Pang Zone 1 Residents' Committee (RC) chairman Wilson Wong, 58, said he believes the art pieces were placed there by the community centre under the PassionArts programme, which is organised by the People's Association (PA).

His RC's zone office is next to the seniors corner Mr Or frequented.

Mr Wong said permission from the town council must be sought before artworks can be put up. He empathised with Mr Or's situation, but said his display had an element of fire risk that had to be addressed.

Said Mr Wong: "(Mr Or) also placed his art near a water point which the cleaners needed to use, so when the town council was contacted, they had to take action. In general, if artists want to do something in a public area, they must contact the relevant authority because the place does not belong to them."

When contacted about the placement of the new wall art, a PA spokesman said: "Mr Or's art installations were placed on the floor which could have been a fire hazard… The current art pieces are displayed on the wall." PA did not comment on whether "Shan" referred to the Law and Home Affairs Minister.

Mr Or said he is aware of the new wall art, but found no issue with the pieces. Said the retiree: "Not bad. Cannot say their art is ugly. Despite what happened with my tower, I am okay with their artwork."

•Additional reporting by Melody Zaccheus