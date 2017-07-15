New OneService option makes it easier for residents to report town council issues

SINGAPORE - The Municipal Services Office (MSO) has partnered with all 16 town councils here with the aim of making it more convenient for residents to provide feedback on issues in their Housing Board estates.

A new "Facilities in HDB Estates" category in the OneService mobile app and portal will allow residents to make their views known on such matters as the maintenance of HDB carparks and other common areas, which are under the purview of town councils.

This was announced by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu, who heads the MSO, at an event at the Bedok Town Square on Saturday (July 15).

More than 94,000 people currently use the OneService app and portal, which is aimed at making it easier for members of the public to provide feedback on municipal issues without having to identify the government agency or town council responsible.

According to the Ministry of National Development, about 35 per cent of all feedback on municipal issues - or about 2,100 cases per month - received via the OneService app and portal fall under the scope of town councils.

Ms Fu described the new avenue for residents to provide feedback as a "significant milestone" in the partnership between the town councils and the MSO.

"A strong partnership between town councils, agencies and residents, allows us to provide a better living environment for everyone," she said.