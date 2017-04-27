New Maritime Apprenticeship Scheme aims at improving employability

SINGAPORE - A new Maritime Apprenticeship Scheme was launched on Thursday (April 27) to match jobseekers with potential employers in the maritime industry.

Under this scheme, jobseekers will be placed on a month-long shipboard work trial with most working on harbour craft vessels.

In addition to that, they will undergo a three-day foundational maritime training course to familiarise themselves with basic shipboard safety and seamanship.

At the end of the trial, they could land a job with the company they had interned with and attend additional training to become steersmen, engine drivers and tug masters.

The scheme is expected to start by the end of next month and the aim is to train a total of 50 people over the next year.

The scheme was launched by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), Singapore Organisation of Seamen and Workforce Singapore in conjunction with Singapore Maritime Week.

Mr Gilbert Tan, chief executive officer of e2i, said of the scheme: "We hope Singaporeans interested in a career at sea will take this opportunity to venture into the maritime industry with the launch of the Maritime Apprenticeship Scheme. With the work trial, trainees can gain practical skills and an actual taste of a seafaring career and employers can assess job suitability, which will result in a better job match."