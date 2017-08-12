New home for Buddhist organisation

Growing membership in a Buddhist organisation has seen it look north for more real estate.

Yesterday, the 15-year-old BW Monastery officially opened its new headquarters in Woodlands.

The four-storey complex is the size of about 30 five-room HDB flats, and can hold 1,200 people.

In addition to a prayer shrine, the 34,400 sq ft building houses facilities such as a library, classrooms and a museum.

The complex at 1, Woodlands Drive 16 will complement the monastery's five other centres, to fully serve 3,500 members. It cost $15 million to build.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Devotees sing songs of worship. str.sg/4KmN