New home for Automobile Association to be completed by late 2018

SINGAPORE - A new seven-storey building to house the Automobile Association of Singapore (AA Singapore) is set to be completed by the last quarter of 2018, said its president Mr Bernard Tay.

About 3.6 times larger in floor area compared to the previous two-storey building at Kung Chong Road, the new premises will also house its subsidiaries, including Autoswift Recovery.

AA Singapore used to be located at River Valley Road but moved to Kallang Bahru in 2013.

Its subsidiary Autoswift Recovery previously occupied the Kung Chong Road building and was temporarily relocated to Kallang Way in November last year.

The redevelopment of the Kung Chong Road building cost some $25 million, added Mr Tay, who was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the building on Saturday (Jan 21).

"The redevelopment...will improve space utilisation and increase our overall operational efficiency," said Mr Tay. It is expected to be a one-stop centre for AA members and the public.

Home Affairs and Law Minister Mr K. Shanmugam, who officiated the event, said that more could be done for the road traffic situation in Singapore, and this is supported by partners like AA Singapore.

For the first three quarters of 2016, there was an average of 11 fatal accidents per month. While this was a slight improvement over 2015, every fatal accident is "one too many", said Mr Shanmugam.

On average, there are just below 700 traffic accidents with injuries each month, he added.

The Home Affairs Ministry has been asked to review the Road Traffic Act to increase penalties for offences resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or repeat offenders, he reiterated.

Even so, the community has a role to play in raising public awareness, he added.

Following a road safety campaign, AA Singapore presented a $15,000 cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund on Saturday.