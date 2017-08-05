New grant to help HR scholarship holders skill up after graduation

Highlighting the role of human resources (HR) professionals to help businesses and staff tackle disruption and a changing economy, a new grant is being offered to help them skill up.

It will help recipients of the Singapore-Industry Scholarship to continue upgrading their HR expertise after graduation.

The Singapore-Industry Scholarship-HR Continuing Education and Training Grant will be available for scholarship holders pursuing HR studies at a university.

Aimed at developing a strong pipeline of future-ready HR professionals, the grant, capped at $10,000 per scholar, will support their professional development after graduation, allowing them to pursue relevant training.

Yesterday, 117 students were awarded the Singapore-Industry Scholarship, which was established in 2012.

A key feature of the scholarship is its Scholars' Development and Engagement Programme, which gives students opportunities such as internships and mentorships with sponsoring organisations.

A total of 62 organisations, from more than 16 industries including aviation and healthcare, are participating in the programme.

Among the recipients is Mr Cheong Cheng Hao, who will be studying electrical and electronic engineering at Nanyang Technological University.

The 27-year-old, who has a Nitec in electronics and a Higher Nitec in electronics engineering, graduated earlier this year from Singapore Polytechnic with an engineering with business diploma.

Mr Cheong, who is looking forward to career opportunities with STMicroelectronics, is grateful for the scholarship as it allows him to pursue a degree without adding financial strain on his family.

Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, who was at the awards ceremony, said that through the scholarship, "we are supporting our industries to identify and recruit bright young students early, and build up their pipeline of young talent, who have the potential to blossom into future leaders to lead the charge in our key economic sectors".

"That way, we can build a strong Singaporean core in all our key industries."