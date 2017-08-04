New grant for human resource scholarship holders to help them upgrade after graduation

SINGAPORE - A new grant for holders of an industry scholarship specialising in human resources (HR) has been launched.

The grant, under the Singapore-Industry Scholarship, will allow these recipients to continue upgrading their HR expertise after graduation, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Friday (Aug 4).

This comes as Singapore moves towards a manpower-lean economy, where organisations need to step up efforts to find and keep talent.

As such, HR staff must help businesses transform and equip employees with skills to take on new roles, say labour experts.

The Singapore-Industry Scholarship-HR Continuing Education and Training Grant will be available for scholarship holders pursuing HR studies at a university.

Aimed at developing a strong pipeline of future-ready HR professionals, the grant, capped at $10,000 per scholar, will support their professional development after graduation, allowing them to pursue relevant training.

The Singapore-Industry Scholarship, established in 2012, offers recipients with an opportunity to kickstart their careers with a sponsoring organisation.

On Friday, 117 students were awarded with the Singapore-Industry Scholarship, which aims to groom young talents in Singapore's strategic sectors.

Among the recipients is Mr Cheong Cheng Hao, who will be studying electrical and electronic engineering at Nanyang Technological University later this month. Compared to his peers, the 27-year-old has taken a somewhat long education journey.

After his N levels in 2006, he pursued a Nitec in electronics (wafer fabrication) and a Higher Nitec in electronics engineering before doing his national service. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old graduated from Singapore Polytechnic with an engineering with business diploma.

"My journey does not follow the conventional path but I am proud of what I have achieved so far," he said.

A feature of the scholarship is its Scholars' Development and Engagement Programme, where students get a headstart with development opportunities such as internships and mentorships with sponsoring organisations. A total of 62 organisations are participating in the scholarship programme.

Mr Cheong, who is looking forward to career opportunities with ST Microelectronics, is grateful for the scholarship as it allows him to pursue his degree without adding financial strain on his family.