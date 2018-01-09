New funeral parlour complex to replace Mount Vernon to be smaller with more wake halls

SINGAPORE - A new funeral parlour will replace the Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex, as the latter makes way for new homes in the upcoming Bidadari estate.

Construction works will start in the second half of 2021, and the redeveloped complex is expected to be operational in 2024.

At 1.1 ha, the complex will occupy one-seventh the space of the existing one, and contain 12 funeral parlour halls, four more than its soon-to-be predecessor.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (Jan 9), the National Environment Agency and the Housing Board assured future Bidadari residents that the future complex will be modern and "sensitively integrated with the topography and surrounding landscape".

The new complex is across the road from two HDB projects, which have not been launched yet.

But, among other things, there will be enough greenery to shield the site, both visually and in terms of noise. And, where possible, the wake halls will not face nearby residential estates.

Government agencies will consult the funeral parlour industry later this year on how the complex, likely to be a multi-storey building, should be designed.

Mount Vernon Sanctuary, which operates six parlours at the current complex, and Singapore Casket, which runs two, have been given a third and final extension to their leases. They must cease operation by September this year.

"NEA has extended the leases twice and this is the final extension, after which the existing funeral parlours will be cleared together with the columbarium blocks as part of the proposed development of Bidadari estate," read the statement.

The future complex will also no longer hold niches. About 16,000 of the 20,000 niches at Mount Vernon have been claimed and are in the process of being relocated to Mandai Columbarium. The ashes of those that remain unclaimed after three years will be scattered at sea, in line with existing policy.

Plans for the funeral parlour were first made known in 2013, when the Bidadari masterplan was rolled out. Spanning 93ha, roughly the size of 150 football fields, the estate is bounded by Bartley Road, Sennett Estate, Upper Serangoon Road and Mount Vernon Road.

It is built on top of what was once Singapore's largest grave site.

Since November 2015, HDB has launched more than 6,000 flats in seven new-generation public housing projects such as Alkaff Lakeview, Alkaff Oasis, Woodleigh Glen and Woodleigh Village.

These units have seen strong response, averaging about five applicants to one flat.