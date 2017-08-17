New fund helps seniors, people with disabilities

SMRT, in partnership with the Community Chest, launched a $30 million fund yesterday to help elderly commuters and travellers with disabilities.

The $30 million sum is donated by SMRT, marking the transport operator's largest donation to a charitable cause. The Community Chest will help find suitable organisations for the funds.

Called the Gift of Mobility Fund, it aims to help senior citizens and people with disabilities by starting programmes to improve their welfare and ensure that they can stay on the move. Some projects set to benefit from the fund include a playground meant for children with special needs to be built at St Joseph's Home. The idea is for this playground to promote interaction between these children and residents of the nursing home.

Encouraged by corporate organisations that are giving back to the community, Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said at the launch: "It is important that as we strive for growth and development, we continue to look out for the elderly and the less fortunate amongst us."

SMRT is also looking to sponsor specially equipped vehicles that can transport wheelchairs, and partner the Singapore Red Cross for a "Clinic on Wheels" programme to make physiotherapy services more accessible to the elderly.

The fund is the latest initiative in SMRT's Gift of Mobility programme, which was conceived in 2008 to provide financial assistance to people with physical disabilities. The programme typically gives its beneficiaries either free or subsidised taxi rides when they go to hospitals or when they seek employment.

Shayna Toh