New footage shows how woman was hit by car in fatal Woodlands accident, narrow miss of daughter with baby

SINGAPORE - New footage has emerged showing how a 55-year-old woman was knocked down while crossing a traffic junction in Woodlands on Sunday (Dec 10), with her daughter and baby grandson just steps behind her.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with serious injuries, where she died that same day.

The accident occurred at around 1pm at the junction of Woodlands Avenues 1 and 2, near Innova Junior College, on Sunday.

Footage of the incident, published by Lianhe Wanbao on Tuesday (Dec 12), shows the woman pushing a pram across the junction.

A car that is turning right then drives into her, and she is shown lying on the road.

The pram was empty at the time, as the woman's daughter was a few steps behind her, carrying her six-month-old son, Wanbao reported.

The woman's daughter, a 29-year-old teacher who gave her name only as Mrs Xie, told Wanbao that her mother Ma Changhua was from China, and was in Singapore on a social visit pass.

Mrs Xie and Ms Ma, along with the infant, were on their way home from the supermarket when the accident occurred.

Mrs Xie said they crossed the road when the lights turned green in their favour. They had been crossing at the same pace, but Mrs Xie slowed to check a text message her friend had sent her.

Her mother then walked in front of her and was hit by the turning car.

Mrs Xie called for an ambulance and her mother was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that they took the 55-year-old woman to the hospital, which was on standby for her arrival.

Ms Ma's husband arrived in Singapore on Monday night and the family plans to transport her body back home to China on Saturday.

Mrs Xie's husband said his parents-in-law had been together from when they were teens and his father-in-law was greatly affected by his wife's death.

Mr Xie, a 26-year-old who works in IT, said his wife was the couple's only daughter. He plans to move home to China with his wife to look after her father.

The Straits Times understands that the driver is assisting in investigations.