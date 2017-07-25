New footage shows how SBS Transit bus mowed down 4 motorcycles along Pasir Panjang Road

SINGAPORE - New video footage has emerged online showing the events leading up to an accident involving a SBS Transit bus and four motorcycles at Pasir Panjang Road last Thursday (July 20) morning.

In the video posted on Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road's Facebook page on Tuesday (July 25), the bus is seen knocking down the motorcyclists while they were waiting at a traffic light.

It then continues driving ahead even though the lights are red.

Speculation was rife among netizens in the Facebook post's comments section over what could have caused the bus driver's actions.

The Straits Times understands that police investigations are still ongoing.

The accident, which occurred at around 11am near the Labrador Outdoor Adventure Centre, resulted in two motorcyclists and a pillion rider being taken to hospital.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

All three have since been discharged.

When contacted on Tuesday, SBS Transit said it is assisting the police with their investigations.

"Our priority is the well-being of the two injured motorcyclists and a pillion rider," said a spokesman.

"We were at the hospital that day following the incident and all three of them received outpatient treatment. We will continue to render assistance to them as best we can.

"We apologise to affected commuters and road users for the inconvenience caused."