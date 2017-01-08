New features, treats in next Sunday Times

From Lunch With Sumiko, a new interview series by Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan, to new columns featuring the likes of film correspondent John Lui, expect more in your Sunday Times from the next edition.

There will also be a focus on features that matter to readers, including financial planning tips in Invest and fitness guides in Sports.

And those picking up a copy are in for a further treat. Next Sunday, readers can find a "Buy 1 Get 1" coupon in The Sunday Times which can be used to purchase one full-priced ticket to the Wildlife Reserves Singapore's (WRS) Jurong Bird Park or the Singapore Zoo, and get another ticket free.

Visitors to WRS attractions can look out for sights linked to the upcoming Chinese New Year, such as pheasants - close relatives of the rooster - at the bird park.