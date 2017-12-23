New digital art exhibit adds sparkle to MBS

Visitors to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) can now create art with their footsteps, watch fish swimming beneath their feet, or set off fireworks.

A new digital art exhibit at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands allows visitors to do all these and more with their body movements or their mobile phones.

Called the Digital Light Canvas, the new permanent exhibit has a 14m-tall light installation hanging from the ceiling, above a circular floor spanning 15m in diameter and embedded with over 7.7 million LED lights.

Visitors can cast festive ornaments on the light installation. All they need to do is to scan a QR code or log in to the mall's free Wi-Fi link. Once done, they will be directed to a Web page that will prompt them to put up the ornaments by swiping them onto the installation. They can also set off virtual fireworks.

For a more immersive experience, visitors can pay $5 to walk on the LED floor. Each light is individually controlled, allowing the floor to twinkle and sparkle, and render graphics like blooming flowers and fish based on a person's behaviour and movement.

The new attraction was done by Japanese art collective teamLab, which also created the Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

The exhibit is located at Basement 2 of the mall where a skating rink used to be.

Founder of teamLab Toshiyuki Inoko said: "The artwork changes due to the presence of humans, and this in turn transforms the relationship between people in the same space. Digital Light Canvas hopes to create an experience that transcends and ambiguates the boundaries between people and the art work, and among people themselves."