New committee to make divorce proceedings less adversarial: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - The authorities are studying ways to make the family justice system less adversarial to reduce the negative impact of long-drawn conflict on children.

This could see counsellors and social workers becoming more involved as they work with the courts to help couples resolve their differences.

It could also mean the Family Justice Courts (FJC) changing the way in which they carry out their decision-making in divorce disputes, said Mr Desmond Lee, the Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF), on Wednesday (Jan 3).

He said of the potential changes: "Whether it is incremental or transformational, we need to study systems around the world, to study the science and look at what can work. But ultimately, we hope to see the number of contested cases come down."

A new committee to review and improve reforms in the family justice system will be set up to find an approach that is more therapeutic and restorative instead of the zero sum game now seen in some divorces, Mr Lee said.

The committee will be made up of officials from his ministry, the FJC and the Law Ministry.

In 2016, about two in three (63 per cent) civil divorces were contested, which happens when couples cannot agree on matters such as child custody and property.

The situation could worsen as the number of divorces rises: In 2016, there were 7,614 divorces and annulments compared with 6,904 in 2006.

Said Mr Lee: "It is ultimately still an adversarial system and you can't blame the system and the lawyers because the couple come feuding already and often they want to deprive the other of what they see as satisfaction."

The new committee may introduce more alternative dispute resolution methods and encourage or require couples to use them, Mr Lee added.

This could lead to the greater involvement of social workers and counsellors, among other professionals, working with the courts. Where possible, this approach of involving professionals from different disciplines would be used first to resolve differences, to reduce the need for adversarial litigation in court.

Another possibility is to incorporate elements of restorative justice, where the parties involved are helped to understand the harm they have caused, among other things, to help the relationship to heal.

Lawyer Ivan Cheong pointed out that currently, the main alternative dispute resolution used by the FJC is mediation. Since 2011, divorcing couples with at least one child under 21 years old have to attend a compulsory mediation and counselling programme aimed at helping them reduce the acrimony as they sort out disputes over their children.

Mr Cheong said restorative justice principles could be applied in marital cases by directing the warring couple's attention to work on their roles as parents, rather than trying to tear down each other in litigious proceedings to gain an advantage when it comes to the division of assets or child custody.

Lawyer Rajan Chettiar feels that counsellors should play a larger role in divorce proceedings. He said: "If you can help people cope with their emotions and help them to move on, it will be less acrimonious."