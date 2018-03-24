New Chief of Defence Force takes command

Former army chief Major-General Melvyn Ong Su Kiat yesterday (centre, right) took over as Chief of Defence Force, at a Change of Command Parade held at the Safti Military Institute. Maj-Gen Ong, 43, received the command symbol from the outgoing Chief
PHOTO: MINDEF
Maj-Gen Ong, 43, received the command symbol from the outgoing Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim Cheng Yeow, during the parade witnessed by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

The change of command is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday.

The parade was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman, senior officers from Mindef and the SAF, as well as the military diplomatic corps.

