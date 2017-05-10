New chairman for SMRT boards of directors

SINGAPORE -Mr Koh Yong Guan, who chairs the boards of SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains will step down on July 17 after 10 years on the two boards.

Mr Seah Moon Ming, currently deputy chairman of SMRT Corporation and its subsidiary, SMRT Trains, will replace Mr Koh as chairman for both boards.

Mr Koh has been an independent director of both boards since mid-2007, and has been chairman since July 2009.

The change is part of the renewal of the transport company's boards of directors.

Also stepping down on July 17 after completing their terms are Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, director of SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains, Mr Patrick Ang Peng Koon, director of SMRT Corporation.

SMRT Corporation has appointed Dr Philip Pillai as a director from April 24. He and Mr Quek Gim Pew have also been appointed directors by SMRT Trains from the same date.

Madam Moliah Hashim, currently a director of SMRT Corporation, will complete her term on that board and be appointed a director of SMRT Trains from July 17.

"SMRT Corporation Ltd would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Koh for his leadership, guidance and contributions to SMRT Corporation Ltd and SMRT Trains Ltd. He has been pivotal to the transition to the New Rail Financing Framework and the drive towards rail reliability through SMRT's ongoing effort to renew and improve Singapore's North-South and East-West Lines," it said in a press release on Wednesday (May 10).