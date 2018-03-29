New chairman for Casino Regulatory Authority

Mr Tan Tee How, the deputy chairman of the Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA), will take over as chairman from April 2.

Mr Tan will be replacing Mr Lee Tzu Yang, 63, who was chairman for the past three years.

Mr Lee played a pivotal role in steering CRA towards regulatory excellence, and in enhancing its reputation as an effective casino regulator, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday.

Mr Lee worked in Shell in Singapore for over 35 years, rising to be its chairman, and chaired the Workplace Safety and Health Council for eight years from 2008.

The council said he was instrumental in raising workplace safety and health standards. He is also acting chairman of Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

Mr Tan, 59, who has been in the administrative service for 34 years, became commissioner and chief executive officer of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in December 2014.

As head of Iras, he relied on technology to reduce the cost of tax administration, and also led efforts to better understand and meet the needs of taxpayers.

Mr Tan had previously held other key appointments, including Controller of Immigration at MHA, and principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. He was Permanent Secretary of MHA from 2011 to 2014.

Tan Shu Yan