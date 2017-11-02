New category on OneService app allows people to give feedback on indiscriminately parked bicycles

SINGAPORE - The Municipal Services Office (MSO), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and bicycle-sharing operators have come together to introduce a new feedback category for shared bicycles in the OneService app, the MSO said in a press release on Thursday (Nov 2).

MSO is a division under the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The new category, available from Thursday, will let people provide feedback on indiscriminately parked bicycles, which will then be sent directly to the bicycle-sharing operators.

Residents who do not have the bicycle-sharing apps will thus be able to report the bicycles that are causing obstruction.

The feedback will let MSO and LTA identify hot spots and better plan for infrastructure in the future.

This new feedback category complements the collective memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by LTA, NParks and the 16 Town Councils, and the five incumbent bicycle-sharing operators, aimed at encouraging responsible operation of bicycle-sharing services in public spaces, the press release said.

It follows a model similar to the existing "spot abandoned trolleys" category, launched in April last year with major supermarket chains, to retrieve abandoned trolleys.