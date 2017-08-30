New career guidance roadshows starting this weekend

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans looking to grow their careers can attend a series of roadshows to learn how to better manage their careers.

For the first time, Workforce Singapore will be organising a series of roadshows to offer Singaporeans career advice.

The roadshows target both currently employed and unemployed Singaporeans. They will be held over four weekends from August to November at various locations.

The Adapt and Grow Roadshow aims to reach out to more Singaporeans and encourage them to take the first step towards charting their career pathways.

The roadshows are split into three sections - Career Guidance, Career Transition and Job Search.

Career coaches will be available at the Career Guidance zone to offer information on career matching services and give career development advice.

Attendees can learn about opportunities to switch careers into growth sectors at the Career Transition zone, and have access to an extensive number of job offerings in various sectors and industries at the Job Search zone.

The roadshows will be held at the following venues - Jurong Point from Aug 31 to Sept 3; Waterway Point in Punggol from Sept 15 to Sept 17; Bedok Mall from Oct 20 to Oct 22; and Chevron House in Raffles Place from Oct 30 to Nov 1.