New $6.2m market, coffee shop and active ageing hub to replace burnt Jurong West centre by end of 2018

SINGAPORE -A new complex that will include shops and a community centre will be built on the site of an old wet market and coffee shop that was razed by fire in October last year.

The Government-funded building - its design was unveiled on Sunday - is expected to be ready by the end of next year at an estimated cost of $6.2 million.

It will have a 420 sq m market with 35 stalls, a 433 sq m coffee shop on the ground floor and an elder-care and community centre for active ageing upstairs.

Many of the 51 affected stallholders have since resumed business at a temporary wet market opposite Block 495, but told The Straits Times that they have seen a marked dip in trade.

Mr Ang Wei Neng, adviser to Jurong GRC Grassroots Organisations, said at the design unveiling on Sunday: "From the ash of the burnt market, we want to transform the burnt site to a sparkling new two-storey building ."

He added that he hopes the new building, to be known as Jurong Central Plaza, will be "an icon" of Jurong West.

Jurong Central Plaza will have more user-friendly features such as wider aisles between stalls, better ventilation and non-slip tiles.

Mr Ang told The Straits Times that of the affected stallholders from Block 493, "most have expressed their interest in moving back".

Hawker Ang Hock Dee, 58, who has been selling fish for more than 30 years, said trade has plunged by about 20 per cent since he moved to the temporary market, which used to be a basketball court.

"In the coffeeshop area, business was very good. Now not that many people want to walk over here, especially the elderly. People just want what's convenient," he added.

This view was echoed by 82-year-old yong tau foo seller Neo Chwee Eng, who told The Straits Times that renting his wider stall costs him about $800, roughly twice as much as what he used to pay before.

Meanwhile, he only gets around 60 customers a day, less than half what he used to see at the old premises.

Mr Neo told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "We try not to sell things at prices that are too high. I can just about get by."

Fellow hawker Mr Ang added that if "the rent is reasonable" at the new complex, "I'll think about moving over. Otherwise I might have to find another job."

Singaporean Lim Ying Siang, then 41, was charged in October last year (2016) for setting fire to styrofoam boxes at the market knowing it would likely destroy the premises.

The fire, which broke out in the wee hours of Oct 11, 2016, caused stallholders to lose hundreds to thousands of dollars of income a day.

It badly damaged a privately-run coffee shop at adjoining Block 494 as well.

Sunday's event also involved the neighbourhood marking the completion of refurbishment works from Blocks 492 to 498 in Jurong West Street 41.

This was carried out under the Remaking our Heartland Programme, and included the addition of a new Community Pavilion as well as more bicycle racks and yellow boxes for bicycles from bike-sharing companies.

Mr Ang said: "Jurong Central is the first division in Singapore to work with the first three bike-sharing companies to provide yellow boxes at void decks and neighbourhood centres for their bicycles.

"The scheme, launched in April this year, has been successful. We have since extended it to the entire Jurong GRC, Bukit Batok and Yuhua SMCs and eventually the rest of the Singapore. Today, the fourth bike-sharing company, SG Bike, is also launching in Jurong and we are happy to witness this."

The neighbourhood will also be the first to undergo the revamped Revitalisation of Shops scheme initiated by the HDB last year.

Each shop will have new signboard, vertical blind and awning with the bulk of renovation costs to be paid by the HDB and Town Council. Work is expected to start in the third quarter of next year (2018).