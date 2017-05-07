Never too young for a cause

Mr Anand Nalachandran and his daughter Arya, four, trying their hand at designing a terrarium at the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Pre-School in Sennett Road. More than 50 parents signed up to design the terrariums with their children. They were then sold off at the pre-school's charity event yesterday.

The school also sold vegetables and plants that the children grew, such as onions, bean sprouts, dill and basil, as well as bags of compost that the pre-schoolers were taught to make. All sale proceeds from the charity event will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The school raised more than $1,000 at the fund-raiser yesterday. A full donation will be made to the fund on May 24, with additional proceeds to come from an ongoing donation drive the pre-school is having.