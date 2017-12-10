Never Alone

From left: Volunteers Agnes Chiam, Karen Sng and Toh Qi, Assisi Hospice head of communications and community engagement Juliet Ng, Assisi CEO Choo Shiu Ling, Noda coordinator and volunteer Jaki Fisher (kneeling), medical social worker Samantha Soh, and nurse manager Sudhev Kaur singing a raucous Happy Birthday song for Mr Tay Cheng Tian as they celebrated his birthday in advance at the hospice on Oct 19. Ms Choo baked the chocolate and strawberry cake at home. Mr Tay would die on Nov 4, just four days shy of his 55th birthday.Pictures by Neo Xiaobin Photojournalist
Mr Tay takes a moment in his room in his sister's Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang where he lived before moving to the Assisi Hospice. The wall calendar remains untouched, marking the day he left for the hospice - Sept 19. The visit on Oct 14 would be his last time home.
Always game to try something new, Mr Tay indulges in his first taste of Mao Shan Wang durians in the hospice garden with volunteers Tio Guat Kuan, Paul Koh and Jaki Fisher. The food lover had never tried the expensive premium durian before and wanted to do so before he died.
Mr Tay doing a waltz with volunteer Toh Qi (behind) during his birthday party at the hospice with the help of volunteer Paul Koh. Despite swollen feet, Mr Tay manages to dance to a hit song by Cantopop queen Sally Yeh for five minutes. He later becomes so excited and breathless that a portable oxygen tank is brought in.
Mr Tay does a spot of group exercise in the common area of the hospice. He also spent time chit-chatting with the volunteers and smoking in the gardens.
Published
30 min ago

Mr Tay Cheng Tian, who had oesophageal cancer, died in a hospice on Nov 4. None of his family members was by his bed when he breathed his last, but the 54-year-old did not die alone. In the last few weeks of his life, a group of strangers befriended him and committed to spending time with him till the very end.

Social Affairs Correspondent
jantai@sph.com.sg

At a quarter past noon on Nov 2, a group of 40 volunteers from Assisi Hospice received a text message in their group chat.

"He could pass away any time so it's good for us to start the vigil," wrote Ms Jaki Fisher, 39.

Ms Fisher, who runs the No One Dies Alone (Noda) programme at the hospice, was referring to 54-year-old Tay Cheng Tian.

"I can do 10pm to 1am tonight," texted Ms Fisher as she set in motion the makings of a vigil schedule.

In two hours, the "roster" for the round-the-clock watch for Mr Tay from Thursday to Saturday morning was finalised. Ten volunteers signed up for three-hour daytime or six-hour overnight shifts.

Noda is a programme in which volunteers provide companionship to dying patients who have no or few family members or friends. They usually befriend patients weeks before the "active dying" phase - when the body begins its final process of breaking down - and take turns to sit by their bedside when death is near.

So far, volunteers have done vigils for 41 patients in the hospice. The shortest lasted a few hours and the longest stretched up to five days.


TAY CHENG TIAN, 54 Nov 8, 1963 - Nov 4, 2017. A man who loves life and is generous with what little he has

Mr Tay had oesophageal cancer and was admitted to Assisi Hospice on Sept 19 for palliative care. This cancer is mostly associated with risk factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption. Tumours had spread around his neck and lymph nodes, obstructing blood vessels.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy were no longer effective, so the hospice had been managing the symptoms with medication instead.

Dr Vibha Prasad, Assisi's resident physician, said on Nov 2 that it was likely Mr Tay would "go very fast".

That was the day the vigil started. Mr Tay had been restless before the first Noda volunteer arrived. Sitting up with his head bowed low, he rasped and gasped for breath, chest heaving.

A general ward volunteer wanted to know if he needed oxygen but did not know what it was called in Mandarin. She googled and asked him hesitantly if he needed yang qi. Her husband laughed at her pronunciation and Mr Tay gave a wide grin, his shoulders shuddering as he laughed. It would be one of his last.

The next moment, Mr Tay mumbled "Ah Mui", which the volunteers later deduced to be his sister. Then he called "Ah Jui" repeatedly, and waved his hand as if he saw someone. The volunteers were unperturbed. They had been trained to expect that the dying sometimes see people that others cannot.

By 2pm, Noda volunteers Paul Koh, Lydia Tan, and Karen Sng, all 63, had turned up. Mr Koh, a former bank dealer, held Mr Tay's hands and played his favourite Hokkien and Mandarin songs.

  • BRINGING HIS STORY TO LIFE

    In the last weeks of Mr Tay Cheng Tian's life, he was accompanied by volunteers from the No One Dies Alone programme, and a team from The Sunday Times, who captured how his relationship with the volunteers strengthened even as his body grew weak. A team of journalists worked on this project, both at the hospice and in the office. They are:

    Reporting: Janice Tai

    Photography: Neo Xiaobin

    Copy-editing: Ho Ai Li

    Layout: Tan Khim Yong, Fraemone Wee

    Sub-editing: Jack Hee, Kenneth Chew, Patricia Wee, Claudette Peralta and Janice Hong

    Video production: Ashleigh Sim, Aileen Teo and Ng Kai Ling

    Online package: Rodolfo Pazos, Denise Chong, Kao Chih Hui, Rebecca Pazos and Chee Wei Xian

As the tunes wafted through the ward, Mr Tay bent his knees and waved his hands. Ms Sng and Ms Tan tapped their palms on his arms.

A candle, an artificial plant and a laminated Kuan Yin image was placed on his bedside table, a shawl draped over it. These were placed in Mr Tay's line of sight to bring him comfort and peace. By 4.30pm, an oxygen mask was fitted on him. His eyes were closed, as if he had gone into a deep sleep.

As the volunteers arrived for their shift, they would introduce themselves before sitting down.

Ms Tan thought Buddhist chants would soothe him and searched her phone for them. Mr Tay saw himself as a nominal Buddhist or Taoist.

Throughout the vigil, volunteers held his hands in different ways. Some held his whole hand, others interlocked fingers with his and a few pressed their palms on top of his. Yet the message they sought to convey was the same: You matter and we are here with you.

At 5.30pm, Mr Tay's younger sister arrived from work for a visit.

Another volunteer, Ms Juliana Chia, 44, showed up before his sister left at 7.30pm. With his sister's permission, she massaged Mr Tay's head and neck with an ointment balm. Volunteers Shirley Yap, 64, and Toh Qi, 30, also came by to see him though it was not their shift.

At 10pm, Ms Fisher's shift began.

She lit another electronic candle and hummed a Buddhist sutra.

TOMORROW

A FINAL VIGIL AND GOODBYE A GOOD CAUSE

I often read in the papers about people dying alone in their flats and they are discovered only when their bodies rot. There is no dignity. I hope there will be more volunteers reaching out to these people just like there are volunteers who spend time with me here.

MR TAY CHENG TIAN, on why he agreed to be part of a news feature.

When her shift ended at 1am on Nov 3, she kissed his forehead and hands to say goodbye.

Corporate trainer Daphne Lim, 45, arrived for the overnight shift. "It's important for someone to be with Mr Tay at every moment as this transition from life to death can be very scary and lonely," she said. Her father had died in hospital. Through the night, she sat by Mr Tay and counted his breaths as rain pelted down outside. Twice, he seemed agitated so she called in the nurse to change his diapers.

When he had settled down, she took out her notebook to sketch him, contemplating his life and what he must have been feeling then.

At 6am, Mr Koh arrived and the roster continued. Ms Tan, Ms Yap and Ms Chia came by again that day, as did four others. Ms Fisher took the overnight slot on the second night going into Saturday.

By then, the weekend roster was ready but Mr Tay died at 8.30am on Saturday, Nov 4, under volunteer Angela Sho's watch.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 10, 2017, with the headline 'Never Alone'. Print Edition | Subscribe
