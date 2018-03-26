Networking sessions to link up service groups

Networking sessions will soon be held for people from different service groups and voluntary welfare organisations to get to know one another - in a bid to improve coordination between the groups.

During a visit to the Henderson-Dawson district in Tanjong Pagar GRC yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said that the move would help service groups harness the different resources available when helping those in need.

He said the sessions would be events where people can come together and make friends, as well as explain the programmes they run.

