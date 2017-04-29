Netball: Mission Mannas beat Tiger Sharks 57-37 in 2017 NSL final

SINGAPORE - The Mission Mannas triumphed over old foes Tiger Sharks to clinch the M1 Netball Super League 2017 finals with a 57-37 win on Saturday (April 29).

Their victory capped off an unbeaten season for the Mannas as they finished the campaign with 11 victories from 11 matches.

This is the second M1 NSL title for the Mannas, who had previously won the championship in 2014.

In the final at Toa Payoh Sports Hall, the Mannas dominated the first quarter and carved out a 15-6 advantage. They would not lose that lead from that point to win convincingly.

The two teams have previously met three times this year, twice in the round games which Mannas won 38-36 and 51-35, and once in the semi-finals which finished 47-36 in the Mannas' favour.