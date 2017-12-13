Needy children get to pick out toys during sponsored shopping spree

SINGAPORE - Sisters Nur Qanitah Husna Md Saad, seven, and Nur Kamirah A'Lawiyyah, 11, have shared one worn out teddy bear for the last four years.

On Wednesday (Dec 13) they joined 48 other children, also from low-income families, in an outing to pick out spanking new toys to call their own. Each child was given a $50 budget, sponsored by ERA Realty Network's ERA Prime Group.

Kamirah chose a giant teddy bear along with two keychains for herself and her mother, while Qanitah picked a small teddy bear and two dolls for herself and her cousin, and a Playdoh set for her older brothers.

The children, who had showed exemplary character and attendance under the Henderson-Dawson 'We Love Learning (WeLL)' programme, ran wild in Parkway Parade's Toys 'R' Us outlet.

The programme targets children aged four years old to 12 from lower-income and single parents family for help in education and also in building up self-esteem and inspiring confidence.

Ms Joan Pereira, Member of Parliament (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and adviser to Henderson-Dawson grassroots organisations, joined the children for the Christmas shopping spree.

Ms Ang Kar Peng, the outing coordinator from the Henderson-Dawson Citizens' Consultative Committee, said: "The children rarely have the opportunity to go to a shopping mall, much less purchase a toy of their choice.

"At the end of the day, getting to see their happy faces was most priceless and rewarding."