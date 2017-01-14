Nearly 6,000 people turn up for Pokemon fun run at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - Almost 6,000 people turned up for what is billed as South-east Asia's "first Pokemon-themed fun run" at Marina Bay on Saturday (Jan 14) morning.

Runners aged four to 76 gathered at The Promontory@Marina Bay at 8am, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday.

The race officially began at 9am. The 5km route started at the Promontory along Marina Boulevard and went past Marina Bay Sands, The Float@Marina Bay, past the Merlion and ended back at the Promontory.

In videos posted on the event's Facebook page, giant Pikachu mascots are shown tottering along Marina Bay and on stage in a parade before the non-competitive run.

Tickets to the run cost $70 each for the individual fun run, and $130 for two, according to the event's official website.

Early birds paid $65 per person or $120 for the two-person deal.

The run featured new Pokemon from the latest Nintendo 3DS handheld console game instalments: Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon.

Runners could also collect Pokeball-shaped stress balls at several stops along the route.

Marketing manager Luo Qinhan, 28, who was at the event with a friend, told Wanbao that he has loved Pokemon for 20 years.

"I've liked Pokemon from when I was in primary school, when the first edition of the video game came out, so I'm really looking forward to today's event," he said before the run.

There were queues at the many stalls set up there, including a cafe and a Pokemon garden where runners could take pictures with Pokemon mascots, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

Mr Chen Zhiming, a 43-year-old warehouse manager, wore a Charmander onesie along with his son at the event, drawing many looks.

Mr Chen told Shin Min that he registered for the run as his son was a fan of the game Pokemon Go.

His eight-year-old son, Chen Junhong, told Shin Min that he felt the run was "very fun", even though it was hot wearing the full-body Pokemon outfit.