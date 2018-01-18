Nearly 10 passers-by rush to rescue 9-year-old boy trapped under car

SINGAPORE - Nearly 10 passers-by came to the rescue of a nine-year-old boy on Wednesday (Jan 17), after he was trapped under a car in an accident.

The boy, who was dressed in school uniform, was hit by a car while using a raised zebra crossing in Geylang East Avenue 1 at around 3.50pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to eyewitnesses, eight or nine members of the public rushed to the boy's aid, and attempted to lift the car to free him.

Within five minutes, they managed to free the boy, who emerged with his legs covered in blood, according to a bystander.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Geylang East Avenue 1 at 3.51pm.

The pedestrian, a nine-year-old boy, was conscious when sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, added the spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.