NEA nabs 197 motorcyclists at checkpoints for smoky, noisy foreign-registered motorcycles

SINGAPORE - A total of 197 motorcyclists were caught by the National Environment Agency (NEA) over two days this week for smoke emission and excessive noise emission.

There were 163 riders of foreign-registered motorcycles who were caught for excessive noise emission, while 34 were caught for smoke emission.

NEA had nabbed them during two days of enforcement on Monday and Tuesday at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, it is an offence to use or permit the use of any smoky vehicle on the road, NEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Owners of vehicles that emit smoke or visible vapour while in use on the road will have to pay a tiered composition sum based on vehicle type and number of offences committed.

If they fail to pay the sum, they will be liable to a maximum court fine of $5,000.

Last year, there were 442 enforcement actions taken against smoky foreign motorcycles, down from 669 in 2016.

It is also an offence to use motor vehicles that emit noise above the level specified for its class in the regulations.

NEA took action against 163 noisy foreign motorcycles last year, a sharp increase from the 16 in 2016. NEA attributed the increase to the stepping up of enforcement.

"The enforcement operations are also a reminder to motorists to maintain their motorcycles," NEA said.

The agency encouraged members of the public who spot smoky or noisy motorcycles on the road to report them to NEA with details including the motorcycle registration number, location, date and time of the incident.

Reports can be made via the NEA hotline on 1800-2255-632, online at its website, or via the myENV mobile application.