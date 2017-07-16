NDP tickets on sale online for up to $400; NDP Exco says tickets can be traced, will ban touters

SINGAPORE - National Day Parade (NDP) tickets are being touted on online marketplaces such as Carousell, eBay and Craigslist for the hefty price tag of up to $400 each.

This despite the fact that the NDP committee will ban anyone found touting tickets from any future balloting.

In a photo that has been circulating online, user jytx89 listed 38 NDP actual day tickets for $50 on the mobile marketplace Carousell, citing "company entitlement" as the source of the tickets.

In the photo, the user also said: "I got fined last year for doing this, wanted to earn a little profit and bringing some joy to families but ended up getting fined."

But The Straits Times understands that there is currently no fine for anyone caught touting NDP tickets.

The Straits Times was unable to find the original Carousell listing or the user's profile page on Sunday (July 16). But checks on Carousell and other online marketplaces such as eBay and Craigslist found that tickets are being sold for between $200 and $400.

In an undated listing on eBay, a user listed an NDP "actual day ticket" for $250 and added: "Please state number of tickets you are buying."

While it is unclear how many tickets the user was selling, a similar advertisement was made on Craigslist on July 9, listing five tickets for sale.

NDP Preview tickets were also listed on the classifieds site for up to $400 each, but are " negotiable for fast deal".

At least 15 other listings could be found on the sites, posted by users who wished to buy or trade the tickets for other items.



The NDP spokesman said the executive committee takes a serious view of the sale and unauthorised distribution of the tickets, including selling tickets indirectly by packaging them with other items.

"Monetising the privilege to be part of the nation's birthday goes against the celebratory spirit of the event," said the spokesman.

"All NDP tickets are issued with serial numbers and can be traced to their recipients. Those found to be involved in such activities will be barred from balloting for future NDPs," he added.

In its statement, the executive committee also made an appeal to all sale sites to remove the posts touting the sale of the tickets and reminded the public to beware of potential scammers.

With two NDP preview shows - on July 22 and July 29 - before the NDP on Aug 8, there were 75,000 tickets available this year.

To get the free tickets, Singaporeans and permanent residents had to ballot for them, either for two, four or six tickets for any of the three shows.

Earlier this month, after the results of the ballot, the NDP Executive Committee reminded successful applicants that the sale of the NDP and preview show tickets are strictly prohibited.

Since 2015, a permanent ban from ticket balloting for future NDPs has been in place for people who are found to have attempted to sell or who have sold their tickets. Previously, the penalty was a ban of three years.

According to the NDP official website, balloting chances were higher for those who applied for fewer tickets. Those who were successful in last year's NDP ballot were not eligible for this year's ticketing exercise.