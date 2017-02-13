National Infocomm Scholarship: How to apply

The National Infocomm Scholarship, offered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is open to all Singaporean undergraduates pursuing an infocomm-related course.

Expenses covered by the scholarship include tuition fees, hostel fees, an annual allowance and a one-time computer allowance.

For scholarship holders pursuing their studies overseas, hostel fees and airfare are also included.

Scholarship holders are typically bonded for three years (local scholarship) or five years (overseas scholarship), and can choose the organisation they want to serve their bond in, subject to IMDA's approval.

Those who perform well are also eligible for further sponsorship for their master's studies.

Applications are open for this year and will close on March 24. Interested applicants can apply through the BrightSparks education portal online.

Raynold Toh