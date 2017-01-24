National Heritage Board launches first official heritage trail of Little India

Landmarks along the Little India Heritage Trail which is the National Heritage Board's 16th heritage trail, the newest addition to its family of trails around Singapore.
Landmarks along the Little India Heritage Trail which is the National Heritage Board's 16th heritage trail, the newest addition to its family of trails around Singapore.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
SINGAPORE - A new heritage trail of the 200-year-old Little India enclave has been launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

It is NHB's 16th trail and the first official one for the historic enclave. The four-kilometre trail features more than 40 sites and 18 markers.

Previously there were just markers by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Among the attractions are the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Sri Veeramakaliamman temple, Racecourse Road and Foochow Methodist Church.

At Racecourse Road, visitors will learn that the area once served as a rifle range, a polo field and a golf course in the 1870s to 1890s.

 

NHB also developed three thematic routes called Serangoon in the 1900s, Walk of Faiths and Shop Till You Drop.

"We did this to cater to the varied tastes of tourists with different time constraints," said Mr Alvin Tan, NHB's assistant chief executive of policy and community.

The public can download the trail brochure and map from NHB's website Roots.sg.

