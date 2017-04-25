National Day Rally 2017 to be held on Aug 20

SINGAPORE - This year's National Day Rally will be held on Aug 20 at the Institute of Technical Education in Ang Mo Kio.

It will begin at 6.45 pm, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Tuesday (April 25).

In the annual National Day Rally speeches, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks in Malay, Mandarin and English and outlines the Government's upcoming plans and priorities.

Last year, Mr Lee sketched out threats and challenges facing Singapore during his rally speech, from disruptions caused by technology and globalisation to terrorism.

He also painted an upbeat portrait of the future, saying that although the nation will be tested from time to time, he was confident it would succeed as long as Singaporeans held fast to their foundational tenet of staying one united people, regardless of race, language or religion.