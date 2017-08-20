National Day Rally 2017: Economic growth, productivity improving, transformation must continue

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy remains strong and is expected to grow by around 2.5 per cent this year, faster than last year's 2 per cent.

Productivity, which is key to better jobs and better pay, is also improving, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, addressing concerns about the economy and jobs at Sunday's (Aug 20) National Day Rally.

The economy, terrorism and international relations are among the many urgent issues the nation has to deal with, as in the early nation-building years, he noted in his Mandarin speech.

"The Government is managing these issues carefully and calmly, and we hope the people will support us and work with us," he said.

The performance of the economy is an immediate priority because it directly affects people's livelihood, he added.

He said while economic transformation is moving at an encouraging pace, it is not complete and must continue.

Acknowledging that the restructuring process has caused upheaval for some, such as professionals, managers, executives and technicians who have lost their jobs, Mr Lee said the Government is helping them to retrain and look for new jobs.

Businesses are also being given support to upgrade and enter new markets overseas.

For example, soya snack company Xiao Ban, which was started by the son of the founder of Lao Ban Soya Bean Curd, has opened outlets in Vietnam with the help of International Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Lee, who visited one of the outlets during an official visit to Vietnam in March this year, said: "I believe that so long as the Government, people and industries work together, our economy will continue to grow steadily, we will open new frontiers and we will create good job opportunities for all.