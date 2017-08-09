National Day Parade returns to the Marina Bay floating platform

SINGAPORE - The Marina Bay floating platform is this year's party central for the annual National Day Parade (NDP), and ticket holders clad in red and white thronged the venue from as early as 3.30pm on Wednesday (Aug 9).

Early birds were eager to beat the queues, and for the opportunity to snap shots of Singapore's photogenic city skyline before night falls.

Due to tighter security measures in place for SG52, queues are expected to build as the crowd of more than 25,000 make their way onto the floating platform.

Parade-goers will, for instance, have to go through security screening and bag checks before entering The Float.

Marine operations executive Khairul Azhar Rosawi, 29, was spotted waiting in line at Marina Square just before 3pm even though the gates to enter the floating platform were not open yet.

He said of the security checks: "I feel that it's necessary, especially with all the attacks around the world. It can be a bit of a hassle since we came here early and now have to wait in the hot sun.

"But we wanted to beat the long queue later on and also get the chance to get a seat near the front."

Security measures at The Float@Marina Bay for NDP

Points of entry to the floating platform are located at the Helix Bridge, Temasek Avenue near Promenade MRT station, Marina Square and the Esplanade driveway.

The floating platform, which was initially built as a temporary venue,has since 2007 wormed its way into Singaporeans' hearts.

It not only offers parade-goers panaromic views of the bay, it is also the only NDP venue that allows for the inclusion of land, air and sea military displays as part of the show.

Touted as the largest of its kind in the world, the platform can seat up to 25,000 in its grandstand, but was deemed to have staged its last NDP in 2014.

However, Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung had last month (July) dangled hope that the platform will continue to feature in future parades, saying details would be revealed later.