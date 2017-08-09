National Day Awards 2017

Some of the recipients of the National Day Awards this year:

The Order of Nila Utama (First class)

Darjah Utama Nila Utama (Kelas Pertama)

Eddie Teo Chan Seng, Chairman, Public Service Commission.

The Distinguished Service Order

Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang

Chin Siat Yoon, Former Ambassador to Japan; Ho Kwon Ping, Chairman, Singapore Management University, Board of Trustees.

The Meritorious Service Medal

Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Prof Bertil Andersson, President, Nanyang Technological University; Bobby Chin Yoke Choong, Member, Council of Presidential Advisers; Patrick Lee Kwok Kie, Secretary-General, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Chairman, Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Chairman, Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital; Justice Lee Seiu Kin, Judge of the Supreme Court; Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Bob Tan Beng Hai, Chairman, Institute of Technical Education, Board of Governors; Phillip Tan Eng Seong, Vice President, National Council of Social Service, Chairman, Community Chest.

The Public Service Star (Bar)

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

ANG MO KIO GRC

Mr Sonny Tan Ngee Hoe, BBM, Chairman, Sengkang South CCC.

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Roland Ang Leong Chuan, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Bishan East-Thomson CCC.

JALAN BESAR GRC

Leong Sing Wee, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Kolam Ayer CCC; Tuan Haji Aman bin Jaffar, BBM, Patron, Whampoa CCC.

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Soh Chee Keong, JP, BBM, Chairman, Henderson-Dawson CCC.

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Looi Im Heok, BBM, People's Association Community Partners - Member, Lions Club of Singapore East.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Dr Bibi Jan Mohamed Ayyub, BBM, Chairperson, Committee on Fostering.

The Public Service Star

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (DFS)

Martin Plachý, Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Prague, Czech Republic; Dr Alfonso Vegara; Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Madrid, Spain.

ALJUNIED GRC

Goh Hock Ho, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Kaki Bukit CCC, Tan Chee Beng, PBM, Patron, Kaki Bukit CCC; Mrs Michelle-Leong Ton Oh, PBM, Chairperson, Paya Lebar C2E; Mr P Elancharan, PBM, Chairman, Paya Lebar Zone 1 RC.

ANG MO KIO GRC

Tay Tong Seng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CSC; Sandy Ng Aik Hong, PBM, Secretary, Yio Chu Kang Zone 6 RC.

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Eugene Lee Yang Guan, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Toa Payoh West-Balestier CCC.

EAST COAST GRC

Mdm Peggy Wee Swee Tin, PBM, Chairperson, Lucky Heights NC.

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Mdm Ng Siew Hua, PBM, Immediate Past Chairperson, Cashew Zone 1 RC.

JALAN BESAR GRC

Tyrone Teng Cheng Kar, JP, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Glam CCC; Richard Teo Kim Chua, PBM, Chairman, Kent Ville RC; Miss Foo Jee Buay, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Kolam Ayer Sims Vista RC; Mdm Linda Choo Yoke Chun, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Bukit Ho Swee RC.

JURONG GRC

Mdm Lee Mui Gek, PBM, Patron, Taman Jurong CCMC Member, Taman Jurong CCC.

MARINE PARADE GRC

Mr Cheong Ah Huat, PBM, Patron, Geylang Serai CCC.

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Mr Malik Bin Maksudi, PBM, Chairman, Fuchun CCMC; Mr Henry Ng Eng Wah, PBM, Patron, Yew Tee CCC; Mdm Phang Koei Hiong, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Yew Tee CCMC.

NEE SOON GRC

Foo Chee Kiou, PBM, Chairman, Chong Pang Zone 6 RC.

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Derrick Ong Ter Koh, PBM, Chairman, Punggol Vista CCMC, Tan Thoo Cheng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Punggol North CCC; Dr Ernest Kan Yaw Kiong, JP, PBM, Chairman, Punggol West CCC.

SEMBAWANG GRC

Daniel Tong Kah Ming, PBM, Patron, ACE The Place CCMC; Wong Hao, PBM, Chairman, Gambas CCMC; Micheal Tan Hai Peng, PBM, Chairman, Sembawang CCMC.

TAMPINES GRC

Soh Peck Kiat, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Tampines Changkat CCC; Foo Hee Payau, PBM, Chairman, Tampines East Zone 5 RC; Mdm Rajisvary d/o Vairappan, PBM, Chairperson, Tampines North Zone 6 RC; Mdm Jeanne Tay Gueh Poh, PBM, Chairperson, Tampines West CCC.

WEST COAST GRC

Cheong Say Kim, PBM, Chairman, Telok Blangah CCMC; Samuel Tang Yee Kit, PBM, Chairman, West Coast CCMC.

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Ong Gee Hong, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Batok Zone 5 RC.

RADIN MAS SMC

Ho Thiam Teng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Radin Mas CCMC.

SENGKANG WEST SMC

Daniel Ling Chee Kiong, PBM, Patron, Sengkang West CCC.

YUHUA SMC

Dr Teng Su Ching, JP, PBM, Member, Yuhua CCC.

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC

Wan Kwong Weng, PBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC.

NORTH WEST CDC

Dr Robin Yap Seng Bee, PBM, Member, North West CDC.

SOUTH EAST CDC

Samuel Ng Beng Teck, PBM, Member, South East CDC.

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Tony Tan Keng Joo, PBM, Chairman, PA Development Committee.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ong Yew Huat, PBM, Chairman, National Heritage Board.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Bill Chang York Chye, PBM, Chairman, Singapore Polytechnic, Board of Governors; Justice Judith Evelyn Jyothi Prakash, PBM, Chairperson, Raffles Girls' School Board of Governors; Ram Dharmaraj, Chairman, Springdale Primary School Advisory Committee; Tan Gek Suan, PBM, Chairman, Sembawang Secondary School Advisory Committee; Yahya Bin Mohammad Aljaru, Chairman, Compulsory Education Board.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ow Chio Kiat, Ambassador (Non-Resident) to Italy; Mr Soo Kok Leng, PBM, Ambassador (Non-Resident) to Austria.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Benedict Cheong Thiam Beng, Chairman, Medifund Advisory Council.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Chay Wai Chuen, PBM, Member, Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises Board; Ms Margaret Heng Chee Bee, PBM, Member, National Crime Prevention Council; Mrs Quek Bin Hwee, PBM, President, Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association Board of Directors; Dr Ramasamy Karunanithy, PBM Former Member, Board of Visitors (Drug Rehabiliation Centres & Anti-Inhalant Abuse Centres).

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Prof Heng Chye Kiang, PBM, Board Member, Housing and Development Board; Assoc Prof Yu Shi Ming, PBM, Former Council Member, Council for Estate Agencies.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Cyril Chua Yeow Hooi, PBM, Immediate Past Chairman, AMKFSC Community Services Ltd; Robert Chew, PBM, Honorary Treasurer, National Council of Social Service Board.

The Public Administration Medal (Gold)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Janadas Devan, Chief of Government Communications Ministry of Communications and Information, Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Dr Ang Hak Seng, Deputy Secretary Commissioner of Charities Executive Director (Registry of Co-operative Societies), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

David Koh Tee Hian, Deputy Secretary (Technology), Deputy Secretary (Special Projects), Defence Cyber Chief, Ministry of Defence, Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Lim Boon Wee, Deputy Secretary (Services), Ministry of Education; Prof Tan Thiam Soon, President Singapore Institute of Technology.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Chee Wee Kiong, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Albert Chua, Second Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Tan Yok Gin, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) Chairman's/Chief Executive's Office Public Utilities Board.

The Public Administration Medal (Gold)(Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)(Tentera)

MG Mervyn Tan Wei Ming, PPA(P), PBS, Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; BG Lim Tuang Liang, PPA(G), PBS, Chief of Staff (Joint Staff), Office of Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces.

The Public Administration Medal (Silver)(Bar)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)(Lintang)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Dr Lee Fook Kay, Chief Science & Technology Officer Ministry of Home Affairs.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Fong Chun Wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Building) Housing & Development Board.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Capt Muhammad Segar Abdullah, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), Chairman/CE's Office Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The Public Administration Medal (Silver)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Kow Keng Siong, Chief Prosecutor Criminal Justice Division, Attorney-General's Chambers;Mr Isaac Tan Choon Kiat, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Criminal Justice Division, Attorney-General's Chambers.

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Chng Ho Kiat,Director (Cyber Security and Resilience), Cyber Security and Resilience Division, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Editor (English Current Affairs), Head, Public Service Broadcast, MediaCorp; Ong Tong San, Cluster Director Competition & Resilience Development Cluster, Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ng Chun Pin, Senior Director (Youth), Deputy Chief Executive, National Youth Council, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Bohari Bin Jaon, Senior Director (Policy & Corp Svc), Policy & Corporate Services Cluster, Seconded to Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Alvin Tan Tze Ee, Assistant Chief Executive, Policy & Community National Heritage Board.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Anna Cheng Sok Eng, Director, Internal Audit Department Ministry of Defence; Jeffrey Neo Kheng Leong, Director, Ministry of Defence; Keith Tan Kean Loong, Deputy Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Defence; Chua Hee Tiam, Director, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Koh Tuan Yew, Director, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mdm Chua Soh Leng, Principal, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr) Ministry of Education; Ms Genevieve Chye Wui Hung, Divisional Director, Engagement and Research, Engagement and Research Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Jasmail Singh Gill, Principal, Unity Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Ho Susie, Principal, CHIJ St Joseph's Convent, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kit Gek Wah, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division Ministry of Education; Mdm Janis Lee Ling Poh, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division Ministry of Education; Liu Earnler, Principal, Bowen Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Melanie Ann Martens, Academy Principal, Physical Education and Sports Teacher Academy, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rebecca Ng Pek Yum, Academy Principal, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the Arts, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Suat Eng, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Eugene Ong Kai Tiong, Principal, Rulang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Yang Fern, Principal, Whitley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Teck Hock, Principal, Singapore Sports Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Yee Kan, Principal, Nan Chiau High Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Veronica Tay Beng Eng, Principal, Tampines Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Susan Wang Siew Chyun, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Wee Kwan Liam, Principal, Waterway Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Susan Wu Siew Fong, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Callistus Chong Teck Meng, Senior Director, School of Business & Services, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Tham Mei Leng, Director, Corporate Affairs & Development, ITE Headquarters, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Shirley Asodra Williams, Director, Centre for Learning & Teaching Excellence, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Prof Khoo Li Pheng, Associate Dean (Academic), College of Professional and Continuing Education, Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Prof Kwok Kian Woon, Associate Provost (Student Life), President's Office, Professor, School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Prof Artur Konrad Ekert, Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies, Centennial Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science National University of Singapore; Tommy Hor Tze Man, Chief Information Technology Officer, NUS Information Technology, National University of Singapore; Assoc Prof Grace Ong Hui Lian, Associate Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, Senior Consultant, National University Hospital, National University of Singapore; Chua Gim Peng, Director, Student Development, Nanyang Polytechnic; s Jeanne Liew, Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Nanyang Polytechnic; Teddy Ong Eng Hoo, Director, Academy of Lifelong Learning & Skills Nanyang Polytechnic; Chan Wing Leong, Deputy President (Administration) and Chief Financial Officer, Singapore Institute of Technology; Edmund Chin Soon Fong, Vice President, Office of Legal & General Affairs, Singapore Management University; Prof Yeo Tiong Min, Yong Pung How Chair Professor of Law, School of Law, Singapore Management University; Ms Phua Hwee Choo, Senior Director, Business, Infocomm, Design & Environment, Singapore Polytechnic; Dr Adrian Yeo Chao Chuang, Director, School of Chemical & Life Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic; Azzli bin Jamain, Director, Industry Development Division 1, Skillsfuture Singapore; Raymond Teo Choo Hwee, Director, Student Development & Alumni Affairs Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Wong Kia Ngee, Director, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Wang Teck Leng, Assistant Commissioner, Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ms Tan Yee Woan, Permanent Representative (WTO), Singapore Permanent Mission to WTO in Geneva, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Tan Soh Chin, Chief Nursing Officer, DMS Office, Ministry of Health; Prof Teo Eng Kiong, Chairman, Medical Board Changi General Hospital Eastern Health Alliance; Foo Hee Jug, Deputy Chief Executive, National University Health System, Chief Executive Officer, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital; Prof Koh Tian Hai, Senior Advisor, Medical Director's Office, National Heart Centre Singapore Singapore, Health Services.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Chan Tsan, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Chew Huey Ching, Director (Rehabilitation & Criminal Law), Policy Development Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Hsu Sin Yun, Commander Police Coast Guard, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Lim Kok Thai, Deputy Commissioner, Policy, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ng Chee Kiang, Director, Service Excellence Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Tay Yeow Koon, Director Police Technology Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Miss Wong Kum Peck @ Angie Wong, Director, Corporate Services Division, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Saidah Binte Mohamed, Director (Finance & Office Admin), Finance & Office Admin Division, Ministry of Law.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Chan Yew Kwong, Director, Occupational Safety & Health Division, Ministry of Manpower; Phua Boon Leng, Director, Customer Responsiveness Department, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Lam Chui Leng, Group Director (RI), Retirement Income Group, Central Provident Fund Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ms Lim Melin, Group Director, Corporate Resource Management Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority; Koh Lin Ji, Group Director, International Development Group, Building and Construction Authority; Chua Kok Eng, Director (Infrastructure & Reclamation), Infrastructure & Reclamation Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Thomas Seow, Group Director (Development & Procurement), Development & Procurement Group, Housing & Development Board; Oh Cheow Sheng, Group Director / Streetscape, Professional Devt & Services Cluster, National Parks Board.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Miss Carmelia Nathen, Director, Child Protective Service, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Mdm Ng Mie Ling, Director (former), Water Policy Division, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources; Dr Ng Lee Ching, Director, Environmental Health Institute, Environmental Public Health Division, National Environment Agency.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Prof Alfred Huan Cheng Hon, Executive Director, IHPC & IMRE, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Assistant Managing Director, Cluster Group (Consumer), Economic Development Board; Er Soh Yap Choon, Assistant Chief Executive, Power System Operation Division, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Heah Soon Poh, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Engineering & Operations Group, JTC Corporation; Simon Lim Beng Yong, Group Director, Partnerships & Incentives, Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board, (SPRING Singapore).

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Eileen Poh Li-Mein, Director (International Relations), International Relations, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ms Lim Lina, Group Director, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Chandrasekar s/o Palanisamy, Group Director, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Jimmy Toh Yong Leng, Senior Director, Communications Group, Prime Minister's Office, Senior Director, Engagement, Ministry of Communications and Information; Wong Choong Mann, Director (Investigations), Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Lim Tuang Lee, Executive Director (Prudential Policy), Prudential Policy Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; George Loh Chee Ping, Director (Programmes), National Research Foundation; Ms Hwang Yu-Ning, Director(Land & Liveability), Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Ong Poh Chin, Director (Business Partnerships), Workforce Development, Public Service Division.

STATE COURTS

Marvin Bay Boon Teck, District Judge / State Coroner, Criminal Justice Division, State Courts.

The Public Administration Medal (Silver)(Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)(Tentera)

BG Lam Sheau Kai, PPA(G), PBS, Commander, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Cheak Seck Fai, Chief Army Intelligence Officer; Headquarters Army Intelligence, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (DR) Chow Weien, Chief Navy Medical Officer, Navy Medical Service, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Leong Choong Yew, PPA(G), PBS, Programme Director, Office of Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Leung Shing Tai, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Intelligence), G2-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Lim Kok Hong, Head, Air Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Lim Yu Chuan, Head, Naval Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Ong Yoke Lam, PP, PBS, Chief Engineer Officer, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Rajagopalachariyar s/o Narayanasamy, Chief Signal Officer/Head Army IKC2, Headquarters Signals and Command Systems, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Sim Peng Shin, Commander, Headquarters Fighter Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Tan Wee Kian, Head, Army Safety Inspectorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Liow Sin Hwa, PPA(G), PBS, Commander, Joint Intelligence Directorate, ; Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Low Yong Joo, PPA(G), PP, PBS, Former Head, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy.

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Lim Jing Ting, Deputy Director (Campaigns and Production), Public Communications Division, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Loy Wee Ing, Senior Assistant Director (Registry and Procurement), Corporate Development Division, Ministry of Communications and Information.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Zalman Putra Ahmad Ali, Director (Policy & Strategy) Policy & Corporate Services Cluster, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Eng Kee Chye, Director, CDC Planning and Development Division, People's Association; Ms Susan Ng Soo Koon, Director, Finance Division, People's Association; Ms Diana Seng Peck Wee, Deputy Director, Sport Clubs Development, ActiveSG, Sport Singapore.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Ang Yee Ling, Head, MINDEF Human Resource Department, Ministry of Defence; Alex Lee Siang Meng, Director (DTO-US), Future Systems & Technology Directorate, Ministry of Defence; Jeremiah Lo Tuck Seng, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Lester Loo Soon Ang, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Seow Tein Heik, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Ms Ng Chin Chin, Deputy Director, Infocomm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Nga Chee Meng, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Office, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Dr Pee Eng Yau, Deputy Director, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems Architecting, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Peh Seoh Chin, Head Capability Development, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Paul Tan Hong Tat, Deputy Director, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Hanif Bin Abdul Rahman, Master Teacher, Physical Education and Sports Teacher Academy, Ministry of Education; Mdm Noor Huda Binte Abu Samah, Senior Assistant Director, Development Planning, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Ang Chee Seng, Principal, Ping Yi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ang Yeou Peng, Vice-Principal, Tampines Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Boey Wai Wah, Principal, Assumption English Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Chew Sor Hoon, Senior Assistant Director, New Build, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chong Lai Choo, Vice-Principal CHIJ, Our Lady Of The Nativity, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chu Jin Ing, Vice-Principal, Hougang Sec Sch Ministry of Education; Mdm Cassie Fan Yuen Fun, Principal, Elias Park Pr Sch Ministry of Education; Miss Foong Lai Leong, Principal, Fuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Kiran Kumar Gosian, Principal/ Special Projects, Physical Education and Sports Teacher Academy, Ministry of Education; Mdm Regina Khoo Phaik Hoon, Vice-Principal, Riverside Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Suet Fong, Senior Inspector, Special Education, Education Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Kee Chin, Vice-Principal, Tanglin Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Lee Lian Siang, Principal, Chaoyang Sch, Ministry of Education; Dr Lim Bee Kim, Deputy Director, Mother Tongue Languages, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Kim Gek, Principal, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Gek Noi, Vice-Principal, Sembawang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Chong Eng, Vice-Principal, Hong Wen Sch, Ministry of Education; Andrew Lim Han Seng, Vice-Principal, West Spring Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Jit Hin, Vice-Principal, Sengkang Green Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Singh Gurusharan s/o Major Singh, Vice-Principal, Victoria Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Foong Meng, Deputy Director, Character and Citizenship Education (Curriculum), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cindy Ng Bee Eng, Vice-Principal Yuan Ching Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Hwee Chien, Assistant Director, Social Emotional Learning /Senior Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Chye Na, Vice-Principal, Bartley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Daniel Ong Poh Soon, Vice-Principal, Unity Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mr Phua Cheng Peng, Vice-Principal (Administration), Boon Lay Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Quah Siew Kin, Vice-Principal, Fuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm S Saroja, Principal, Kent Ridge Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Jaswant Singh, Principal, Sembawang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Irene Soh Kim Mui, Senior Assistant Director, Performance Management, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm S Santha d/o Sukumaran, Vice-Principal, Damai Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Miao Ling, Principal, Dunearn Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Elsie Tan Ser Hong, Vice-Principal (Administration), Chung Cheng High (Yishun) Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tay Yam Eng, Vice-Principal (Administration), First Toa Payoh Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Vimalenthiran s/o Vijayasingam, Principal, Guangyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Fui Chin, Vice-Principal, North Vista Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Wong Mun Wah, Vice-Principal, Riverside Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Yew Mei Foong, Vice-Principal, Presbyterian High Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yuen Chen Lai, Vice-Principal, Dunearn Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Koh Soo Nang, Senior Course Manager/Electrical Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Lim Wee Lian, Deputy Director School of Business & Services, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Tan Lay Hong, Senior Course Manager/Digital Media Design School of Design & Media, ITE College Central Institute of Technical Education; Assoc Prof Vivien Huan Swee Leng, Associate Dean, Programme & Student Development Office of Teacher Education, National Institute of Education; Miss Chin Siet Choo, Deputy Director Electrical Engineering Division, School of Engineering Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Low Liang Si, Deputy Director Electronic & Computer Engineering Division, School of Engineering Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Paul Tan Teck Kwang, Deputy Director Academic Affairs Office Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Linda Ong Foong Ming, Deputy Director College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Loreen Tan Hui Nai, Director President's Office, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Chai Helen, Deputy Director, Dean's Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Lawrence Chai Kwan Heng, Deputy Director, Office of Corporate Relations, National University of Singapore; Prof Ho Khek Yu, Vice-Dean, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Professor, Department of Medicine, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore; Prof Lee Jim Yang, Professor, Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, National University of Singapore; Desmond Tan Cheng Hoe, Deputy Director (Aerospace & Precision Engineering), School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Wong Poh Seng, Assistant Director (Chemical), School of Chemical & Life Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Yang Tien, Deputy Director (Makerspace), Deputy Principal (Development)'s Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Karen Goh Pheng Li, Deputy Director, Office of Academic Services, Republic Polytechnic; Soh Lai Seng, Deputy Director, School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Alan Wong Wai Pong, Associate Professor and Cluster Director, Health and Social Sciences Cluster, Singapore Institute of Technology; Assoc Prof Gary Pan Shan Chi, Associate Professor of Accounting (Education), School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Prof Venkataramanan Shankararaman, Professor of Information Systems (Education), School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University; Chia Chow Leong, Deputy Director, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Miss Low Lay Leng, Deputy Director, Department of Organisation Planning & Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Jenny Chua Wee Keng, Deputy Director, Research & Innovation Division, Institute for Adult Learning, Skillsfuture Singapore; Prof Ricky Ang Lay Kee, Professor, Engineering Product Development, Director of Graduate Studies, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Song Kwok Yuen, Director, Research & Technology Development Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Teo Sze Cheng, Director, International Relations Department, Temasek Polytechnic.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Lim Guan Cheong, Head, Intelligence Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Low Han Hsien, Director, Investigation Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Mrs Low-Chua Pik Sim, Director, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gan Teng Kiat, Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Chengdu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Jonathan Han Yin Cho, Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor (Designate), Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Dr Elaine Tan Suan Leng, Director (Primary & Community Care), Primary & Community Care Division, Ministry of Health, Family Physician, Consultant National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Mrs Joanna Tan-Chua Soek Cheng, Executive Secretary, Singapore Medical Council (Seconded from Ministry of Health); Ho Khai Leng, Group Chief Information Officer (National Healthcare Group), CIO Services, Integrated Health Information Systems; Assoc Prof Daniel Fung Shuen Sheng, Chairman, Medical Board, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Chong Phui-Nah, Chief Executive Officer, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Miss Sherrin Chua Yian Shing, Deputy Director, Resource Management Planning & Organisation Department Singapore Police Force Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Foh Hui Peng, Senior Assistant Director (Staff Management Branch), Staff Development Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Sharanjit Kaur, Superintendent of Police (1A), Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Rachel Koo Li Chuen, Deputy Director, Enforcement Group I, Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Caroline Lim Ai Lian, Deputy Commander (Cluster A), Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ling Young Ern, Director, Operations Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Masagoes Idris Bin Masagoes Hussain, Commanding Officer Checkpoints, Jurong Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ng Koa Heng, Deputy Director (Technology), Technology Division, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ng Geok Meng, AD HazMat Department (Industrial Risk), HazMat Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Soh Beng Koon, Commander (Operations & Security Command), Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Tan Kiat Hee, Deputy Director, Police National Service Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Tan Jee Piau, AD PAD (Plans & Corporate Affairs), Public Affairs Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Maran s/o V K Subrahmaniyan, Deputy Director, Enforcement Division, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Natalie Yu-Lin Morris, Director (International Legal) Legal Group, International Legal Division, Ministry of Law; Ms Chiam Mong Luan, Principal Legal Counsel, Legal Division, Singapore Land Authority; Dr Victor Khoo Hock Soon, Senior Deputy Director, Land Survey Division, Singapore Land Authority.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Mdm Catherine Hu Wee Hoon, Deputy Director, Corporate Planning & Management Dept, Ministry of Manpower; Sim Li Chuan, Senior Assistant Director, Workplace Policy & Strategy Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Rachel Soo Bee Hong, Senior Deputy Director (RW), Retirement Withdrawals Department, Retirement Income Group, Central Provident Fund Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Mrs Senbagavalli Kamalarajan, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Ministry of National Development; Tan Chee Seng, Deputy Director/Strategy Management, Research & Strategy Management, Ministry of National Development; Kwan Chee Keong, Director, Horizon Scanning & Emergency Planning Dept, Planning & Org Excellence Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority; Ms Elaine Pong Yin Leng,Director, Media & Publications Dept, Communications & Corporate Relations Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority; Mdm Rose Nguan Chwee Soi, Director, Mechanisation & Productivity Measurement Department, Construction Productivity and Quality Group, Building and Construction Authority; Clement Tseng Hui-Yen, Deputy Group Director, Special Functions Group & Strategic Planning Office, Building and Construction Authority; Er Goh Keng Cheong, Deputy Director (Construction Safety Management), Building Safety & Services Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Corrinne Lim Li Chen, Director (Urban Design Department 3), Urban Design Department 3, Research & Planning Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Gloria Quek Mei Lin, Deputy Director (Leadership & Career Development), Human Resource Department, Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Tay Pek Hong, Deputy Director (Projects Development & Marketing), Marketing & Development Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Linda Goh Mei Ee, Director / Biodiversity Info. & Policy, National Biodiversity Centre, Professional Devt & Services Cluster, National Parks Board; Ms M Pungkothai, Director / CIB & Skyrise Greenery, Horticulture and Community Gardening, Professional Devt & Services Cluster, National Parks Board; Tay Wee Bang, Senior Planner, Development Control, East 2, Development Control Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Jane Lee Mei Lin, Deputy Director, Child Development Department, Early Childhood Development Agency, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Napoleon Yeo Tong Huan, Deputy Director, Marketing Communications and Deputy Quality Service Manager, Communications and International Relations Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Louis Goh Shou Ming, Deputy Director, Strategic Planning, Futures & Planning, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources; Joel Aik Cze Loong, Head, North East Regional Office, Environmental Public Health Division, National Environment Agency; Christopher Lee Yew Binn, Chief Engineer, Waste & Resource Management Departmeknt, Environmental Protection Division, National Environment Agency; Brandon Low Lip Wee, Deputy Director Community & Outreach Department 3P Network Division National Environment Agency; Neo Ai Chye, Chief Engineer, Water Supply (Plants) Department, M & E Resource, Public Utilities Board; Ms Wong Wai Cheng, Chief Engineer, Water Supply (Network) Department, Water Demand Mgt & Inspectorate Division, Public Utilities Board.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Ms Tan Lay Lin, Director, International Trade Cluster, APEC, Services & Investment, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Jacinta Mahtani, Senior Deputy General Counsel, Legal Department, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Dr Yong Ming Shyan, Director, IDO & PECOI, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Dr Tan Hi Lin, Director, Policy & Markets Division, Competition Commission of Singapore; Koh Jin Hoe, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Global Operations, Economic Development Board; Eugene Toh Minghong, Director, Pro-Enterprise Division, Ministry of Trade & Industry; Kow Juan Tiang, Group Director, Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Group, International Enterprise Singapore; Mdm Jacelyn Teo Ling Ling, Group Director, Planning Group, International Enterprise Singapore; Mark Koh Ik-Leng, Director, Facilities & Estate Management Division, JTC Corporation; Ho Chi Bao, Director, Manufacturing & Engineering (Core), Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board, (SPRING Singapore); Raymond Lim Khee Keong, Area Director Indonesia, Singapore Tourism Board.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Mrs Evangeline Cheong, Deputy Director/International Relations, International Relations & Security Division, Ministry of Transport; Yeo Tin Ngiah, Head (Continuing Airworthiness), Airworthiness and Flight Operations, Civil Aviation, Authority of Singapore; Govindarajoo Yuvaraj, Deputy Director, Community Partnership (South East), Quality Service Manager Office, Land Transport Authority; Ms Koh Siew See, Deputy Director, Contracts (Civil Constn Team 2), Downtown Line 3, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Lem Kiah Chen, Deputy Director, Real-Time Management Systems, Innovation & Infocomm Technology, Land Transport Authority; Ms Ng Lay Choo, Deputy Director, VRL Service Operations, Vehicle Services, Land Transport Authority; Saifulbahri Bin Rasno, Deputy Director, Infrastructure Enhancement, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Tan Yih Long, Director, Systems, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Alan Lim Chun Shien,Deputy Director (Port Services), Port Services Division, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Tan Woei Tyng, Deputy Director (IMC), IMC Division, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Mdm Sze Chinyu, Deputy Director Finance & Administration, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Chung Mui Ken, Senior Executive IT Manager, Health Promotion Board, Government Technology Agency; Loh Kai Yuen, Principal Infrastructure Architect, Infrastructure Product & Engineering, Government Technology Agency; Loke Yew Leong, Deputy Director, Central TS, Government Technology Agency; Ms Merion Anggerek, Director & Head (Audit Division I), Internal Audit Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Valerie Tong Hsing-Ai, Director & Head (CMI II Division I), Capital Markets Intermediaries Dept II, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Mdm Stephanie Tan Hui Ling, Deputy Director, Institute of Governance and Policy, Civil Service College.

SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Balasakher Shunmugam, Senior Director, Legal Publishing and Knowledge Cluster, Singapore Academy of Law.

SUPREME COURT

Miss Goh Cheng Hsien, Deputy Director (Finance), Finance, Supreme Court.

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)(Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)(Tentera)

COL Aaron Beng Yao Cheng, Director (Policy), Defence Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; COL Chan Ching Hao, Deputy Head Air Operations (Strategies and Plans), Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Chua Jin Kiat, Former Commander, Headquarters 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Keith Jude Ho Chi-Min, Deputy Director Systems Group, Defence Industry and Systems Office, Ministry of Defence; COL Kenny Tay Hui Hian, PBS, Commander Officer Cadet School, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Koh Chia Chee, PP, PBS, Commander, Central Manpower Base, Ministry of Defence; COL Lam Chee Yuong, PP, PBS, Defence Attaché (Jakarta), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Lee Kuan Chung, PP, PBS, Deputy Chief Guards Officer, Headquarters Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Ong Chee Wei, Head, Naval Personnel Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Tan Tiong Keat, Commander, Headquarters Army Combat Engineers Group, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Tan Yueh Phern, Head SAF Information Group, Joint Operations Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Tay Yong Meng, PP, PBS, Deputy Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Combat Service Support), General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; COL Yeo Soo Bin, Head C4 Plans Group, Joint Communications and Information Systems, Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Lee Peng Hui, PP, Chief of Staff (Division Hub), Headquarters 6th Division, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Tan Khong Wee, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters 5th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces, COL (NS) Clarence Tan Kum Wah, PP, PBS, Brigade Commander, Headquarters Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Chang San Hua, PP, PBS, Group Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Chow Wai Yein, PP, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Jeridius Chua Swee Beng, PBS, Group Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Keith Lim Kay Leong, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Naval Logistics Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Muthiah Ampigapathi, PB, PBS, Air Force Command Chief, Office of Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The Commendation Medal

Pingat Kepujian

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Melvin Teo Chong Nam, Senior Assistant Director, (Registry, Projects & Planning), Criminal Justice Division, Attorney-General's Chambers.

AUDITOR-GENERAL OFFICE

Koh Teck Hua, Senior Assistant Director Group 2, Auditor-General's Office.

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Umar Bin Abdul Ngalim Assistant Director (Information Operations), Information Operations Centre, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Ng Seok Hong, Assistant Director (Talent Development), Corporate Development Division, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Wu Kim Hong, Assistant Director, Public Service Broadcast, Info-communications Media Development, Authority of Singapore; Ms Cecilia Gan Puay Leng, Acting Deputy Director, Planning & Policy, Strategic Planning & Research, National Library Board; Ms Soh Wai Yee, Assistant Director, Architecture & Innovation, Technology & Service Innovation, National Library Board.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Teo Kelly, Assistant Director (Outreach), Charities Unit, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Shawn Wong Liang Sim, Assistant Director, (Young Adult & Alumni Engagement), National Youth Council - Youth Engagement, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Tan Sin Nah, Deputy Director (Community Engagement and Partnerships), National Arts Council; David Chew Eu Jin, Assistant Director (Arts and Heritage), Arts and Heritage Division, Seconded to Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Heritage Board; Ms Sally Tan Sok Keng, Deputy Director, Emergency Preparedness Division, People's Association; Ms Amy Chong Suat Yen, Deputy Director, Strategic Comms & Insights, Strategy Group, Sport Singapore.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Uthaiyabanu d/o Anandan, Human Resource Manager, Joint Intelligence and Plans Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Chee Yu Yih, Head Personnel Management Section, Joint Manpower Department, Ministry of Defence; Chew Ban Tiong, Formation Safety Officer/Head Training Safety and Doctrine Development, SAF MP Command, Ministry of Defence; Adrian Chua Hock Leng, Principal Engineer, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Koh Ai Kim, Assistant Director(Disciplinary Management), Control of Personnel Centre, Ministry of Defence; Kok Wah Chuen, Editor (Publications), Public Communications Directorate, Ministry of Defence; Ling Choon Hou, Assistant Director (CCS IT), MINDEF Corporate Services Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Loo Mui Lian, Senior Medical Training Nursing Manager, Navy Medical Services, Ministry of Defence; Tan Ngak Yong, Head of Section, Ministry of Defence, Ms Tham Poh Kheng, Assistant Director, Medical Classification Centre, Central Manpower Base, Ministry of Defence; Ms Woon Hui Ping, Head of Section, Ministry of Defence; Yeo Hoon Leng, Assistant Director (Resource), SAFTI Services Centre, Ministry of Defence, Yeo Kian Siong, Head Materials Provisioning Branch, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Zheng Xinhui, Assistant Director, National Service Policy Department, Ministry of Defence; Chan Chau Siang, Programme Manager, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chin Teck Ming, Programme Manager, Enterprise Information Technology Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Heng Yinghui, Head Capability Development, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ho Wee Peng, Programme Manager, Enterprise Information Technology Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kin Boon Kwang, Senior Principal Engineer, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Koh Yong Hong, Programme Manager, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Koh Boon Keat, Head, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Leong Wai Mei, Head Procurement, Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Dominic Li De-Lun, Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lin Zhi Yuan, Assistant Director, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Loke Ee Foong, Development Programme Manager, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Pang Lu Kit, Programme Manager, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Phoon Kok Keong, Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tang Chee Chew, Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tay Boon Piow, Senior Principal Engineer, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Shirley Tay, Head, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency, Tham Chee Hoong, Head Capability Development, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tong Choon Yin, Programme Manager, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Wong Rong Fah, Head Capability Development, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Yan Keen Keong, Senior Principal Engineer, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mdm Siti Zubaidah Bte Abdullah, Lead Teacher, Millennia Institute, Ministry of Education; Mdm Annur Shanaz d/o Abdul Haque, Head of Department, Damai Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Haslina Binte Abdul Majid, Lead Manager, Internal Audit, Internal Audit Branch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Halimaton Bte Abdullah, Subject Head, Bedok Green Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hamidah Bte Ali, Head of Department, Yusof Ishak Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Stpal Kaur d/o Amar Singh, Senior Teacher, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Saniyah Bte Amin, School Staff Developer, Anchor Green Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jaselin Ang Chieh Sin, Senior Educational Support Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Siow Kuan, Senior Teacher, Peirce Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Ang Mei Ling, Head of Department, East View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ang Kok Cheng, Head of Department, Teck Whye Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Eileen Ang Bee Kiow, Senior Teacher, Queensway Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Soh Kim, Senior Teacher, Woodgrove Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Malar Vizhi d/o Anjappan, Head (Tamil Language & Literature), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mashor Bin Arshad, Assistant Director, Design for Learning / Senior Specialist, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ruth Josephine d/o Arul Soosay, Senior Teacher, Xinmin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kitha d/o Arumugam, Vice-Principal, Boon Lay Garden Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Au-Yeong Pak Lam, Senior Teacher, St. Andrew's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Steven Aw Kian Chang, Assistant Year Head, Yishun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rosina Bakam, Senior Teacher, East View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Gayatri Balakrishnan, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Mathematics, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Elvin Benjamin, Year Head, Fernvale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Razlee Bin Bidin, Subject Head, Coral Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Boey Kim Bee, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Miss Bok Teck Kin, Subject Head, Anderson Junior College, Ministry of Education; Miss Cardoza Sharon Ann, Head of Department, Farrer Park Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chan Yau Chun, Head of Department, West Grove Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chan Pau Lee, School Staff Developer, Jiemin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Dawn Chan Wee Teng, Subject Head, Dazhong Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Chan Ying Chung, Head of Department, Northbrooks Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Chan Chew Keong, Subject Head, Guangyang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chang Mei Cheng, Subject Head, Yew Tee Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Chang Fook Yong, Year Head, Yishun Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Chen Hong Ming, Head of Department, Fuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cheng Chim Khim, Level Head, Woodlands Ring Pri Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cheong Sew Wa, Principal Manager / Administration, Hwa Chong Institution, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chew Lilian, School Staff Developer, Canberra Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chew Sor Teng, Head of Department, Bendemeer Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Stephanie Chew Li Ling, Year Head, Bishan Park Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Winnie Chew Ching Ching, Senior Arts Education Officer (Music), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Chew Yiu Chee, Subject Head, Bukit Batok Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Veronica Chia Shing Er, Head of Department, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Ministry of Education; Miss Chiam Lee Lee, Head of Department, Raffles Girls' Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chin Whye Lin, Head of Department, Junyuan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chin Lan Shiang, School Staff Developer, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Miss Chionh Chew Peng, Head of Department, Yuying Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chng Woei Ling, Head of Department, Hong Kah Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Chng Kiong Choon, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Chong Shur Chin, Senior Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Chong Tjen Ken, Head of Department, Oasis Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Alan Choo Chun Dar, Head of Department, Regent Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Dimus Choong Tien Loang, Head of Department, Assumption Pathway Sch, Ministry of Education; 100 Mdm Choy Lai Kuen, Senior Character & Citizenship Education Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Chua Quee Sing, Head of Department, Shuqun Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Melvin Chua Swee Heng, Head of Department, Evergreen Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Daniel Chua Thiam Kwee, Head of Department, Orchid Park Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yvonne Chung Tsui Ping, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mdm Chung Wei Yin, Head of Department, Zhangde Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Fan Ruizhong, Senior Teacher, Woodlands Ring Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lynette Fernandez, Vice-Principal, Marymount Convent Sch, Ministry of Education; Foo Weng Hong, Head of Department, Greenview Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Gan Ai Lee, Subject Head, Endeavour Primary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Goh Saye Wee, Assistant Director, Chinese Language/ Senior Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Mui Ee, School Staff Developer, Lakeside Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Hwee Sung, Head of Department, Jurong West Pri Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Brenda Goh Puoy Choo, Level Head, Wellington Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Goh Boon Loon, Year Head, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Chiu Keng, Vice-Principal (Administration), Blangah Rise Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Peter Goh Teck Heong, Year Head, Yio Chu Kang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Gohel Amarsinh, Head of Department, Meridian Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goo Lay Hoon, Head of Department, St. Anthony's Canossian Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Vimala d/o Gunasagran, Senior Teacher, Tampines Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norharyati Bte Hassan, Head of Department, Damai Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Haryati Bte Hassan, Subject Head, St. Margaret's Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Belinda Hoe Quee Hiang, Head of Department, Telok Kurau Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sharifah Hana Binte Isa Binsmit, Senior Teacher, CHIJ (Katong), Ministry of Education; Mdm Rashidah Bte Ismail, School Staff Developer, Admiralty Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Syed Faizal s/o J S Tamizzuddin, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Ministry of Education; Muhamad Zaki Bin Jalil, School Staff Developer, Cedar Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ranjeet Kaur d/o Jernavyl S, Head of Department, Frontier Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Roslinda Binte Johari, Subject Head, Gongshang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss K Noorjihan Bte Karim, Lecturer, Seameo Regional Language Centre, Ministry of Education; Mdm Karamjit Kaur, Senior Teacher, Bendemeer Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Khor Siew Khim, Head of Department, Balestier Hill Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Koh Ai Meow, Head of Department, Chong Boon Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Amy Koh Aik Hoon, Senior Teacher, Montfort Junior Sch, Ministry of Education; Koh Siak Peng, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Koh E-Len, Vice-Principal, Gongshang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kok Li Lian, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Sch (Junior), Ministry of Education; Mdm Noelle Kong Yuit Chan, Head of Department, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Rebecca Kong Chui Lin, Head of Department, Yishun Town Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Kua Choon Tat, Mentor-Coach, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Kuang Yoke Wee, Assistant Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education, Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kwan Siang Hoon, Head of Department, Keming Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Lai Han Wei, Head of Department, Chung Cheng High (Main) Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Hwee Ping, Vice-Principal, Serangoon Garden Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Chin Fung, Senior Teacher, Sembawang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Hui Chern, Administration Manager, Peiying Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Nyuk Lin, Administration Manager, Zhonghua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Hui Lih, Administration Manager, Pioneer Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Kah Wai, Vice-Principal, Gan Eng Seng Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Tat Leong, Assistant Director, Learning Partnership in Educational Technology, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Lee Han Seng, Head, Info Management, St Joseph's Institution, Ministry of Education; Ronald Lee Chong Tart, Year Head, Ang Mo Kio Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Jeffrey Lee Tze Wei, Head of Department, De La Salle Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Tzi Wang, Head of Department, Gan Eng Seng Sch, Ministry of Education; Christmas Lee Choon Seng, Lead Teacher, Edgefield Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Wei Leong, Senior Teacher, Dunman Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Kah Chin, Senior Teacher, Chung Cheng High (Yishun) Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Janet Leong Foong Lin, Head of Department, Dunman High Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Leong Foong Lan, Year Head, Ngee Ann Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Leung Wai Chi, Senior Specialist (Music), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Liew Hui Lin, Administration Manager, Tanglin Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Sheue Tyug, Vice-Principal, Nan Chiau Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Siew Lee, Assistant Director, Pastoral Student Placement & Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Sean Hwee, Senior Specialist, Pre-School Education, Education Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Choon Ling, Year Head, Hougang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Doreen Lim Li Huang, Head of Department, Sembawang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Sheau Jen, Head of Department, Jurong Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zoey Lim Ching Sia, School Staff Developer, Juying Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Buay Tiang, Year Head, Horizon Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Anna Lim Lin Lin, Head of Department, Meridian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Melanie Lim Seok Yin, Head of Department, Kent Ridge Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Estee Lim Swee Chin, Head of Department, Park View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Ah Gek, Senior Teacher, Northlight Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Li Lin, Administration Manager, Westwood Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Lim Siew Yea, Senior Specialist, Gifted Education, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Miss Veronica Lim Puay Hoon, Head of Department, Woodlands Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Agnes Lim Hui Lin, Head of Department, Canberra Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Lim Hui Fong, Administration Manager, Waterway Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Soon Wai, Vice-Principal, Beatty Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Yee Pin, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Lim Kong Eng, Assistant Director, School Campus (East), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Lim Chok Peng, Lead Manager, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Lim Chye Fook, Head of Department, Catholic Junior College, Ministry of Education; Benny Lim Leong Thye, Head of Department, Cedar Girls' Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Kok Meng, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mrs Lim Tuck Thong nee Lee Bee Lay, Lead Teacher, Townsville Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Christabel Lim Sun Sun, Senior Assistant Director, Media Design for Learning, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Andrew Lim Ah Leng, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Liu Xin, Senior Teacher, St. Margaret's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Loh Hui Ling, Head of Department, East Coast Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Loh Guat Bee, Lead Teacher, Marymount Convent Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Loh Sein Ling, Year Head, Tanjong Katong Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Long Tien Ho, Vice-Principal (Administration), Fuchun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Florence Ruth Loo, Lead School Counsellor, St. Gabriel's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Low Yin Choo, Head of Department, Bukit Timah Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lye Wai Leng, Lead Teacher, National Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Aliah Hanim Binte Mahmud, Senior Teacher, Queenstown Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Mak Wai Han, Senior Teacher, Juying Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Mark Chin Ye, Senior Specialist, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zuliana Bte Md Zaid, Head of Department, Casuarina Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tuminah Bte Mohamed Bakir, Senior Teacher, Xingnan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Hassan Maricar, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Azhar Bin Mohamed Noor, Head of Department, Innova Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mohamad Zareen B Mohamed Shariff, Head of Department, Loyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nuraina Binte Mohamed Sin, Year Head, Fuhua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norasheedah Binte Mohammed Ali, Administration Manager, Northoaks Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Sheik Alaudin B Mohd Ismail, Vice-Principal, Jurong Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Irni Karen Bte Mohd Zaini, Head of Department, Bukit View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Halimah Bte Mohmad, Subject Head, Greendale Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Thava Malar Murugamoorthy, Senior Teacher, Compassvale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tamilvani d/o Muthu, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nabi Renee May, Head of Department, Yishun Junior College, Ministry of Education; Miss Narayanasamy Tamizmalar, Head of Department, Yangzheng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Helen Ng Chiou Hien, Vice-Principal, Queenstown Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Mui Hoon, Head of Department, Nan Chiau High Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Kay Joo, Head of Department, Beacon Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Bih Jeng, Head of Department, Corporation Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Swee Meng, Senior Teacher, Unity Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Ng Bih Huey, School Staff Developer, Mee Toh Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Cheng Keong, Vice-Principal, Junyuan Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Boon Yang, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Of Good Counsel, Ministry of Education; Ng Cher Hwa, Head Of Department, Holy Innocents' Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Kelvin Ng Chin Kiang, Head of Department, Unity Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Sei Heng, Subject Head, Christ Church Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Kok Leong, Head of Department, River Valley Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Wei Da, Special Assistant, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Sharon Ng Wai Yee, Head of Department, Guangyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Mei Sze, Dean, Career and Higher Education, Raffles Institution, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Peck Hui, Assistant Director, Finance, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ngian Bang Yee, Head of Department, Seng Kang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Jonathan Oh Chong Wee, Head of Department, Victoria Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zainaba Binte Omar, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Malay Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Bee Kian, Senior Teacher, Maris Stella High Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ong Kung Yew, Administration Manager, Hougang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wendy Pang Sok Fung, Head of Department, Tampines Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Peh Siok Puay, Senior Assistant Director, Education Partners, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Pek Shu San, Year Head, Greenridge Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Poh Lee Siew, Vice-Principal, Yio Chu Kang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Trina Pook Sim Nar, Head of Department, Sengkang Green Pr School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Poon Yin Ching, Year Head, Elias Park Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Quek Swee Kim, Administration Manager, Greendale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Miss Siti Zubaidah Binte Rahmat, Head of Department, Naval Base Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Nasir B Rahmat Ali, Year Head, Loyang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Puvaneswari d/o Raman, Senior Teacher, Westwood Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Gejavalli d/o Ramasamy, School Staff Developer, Yuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Shanaz Nazeeha Binte Ramli, Head of Department, Fengshan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Muhammad Fadylla Bin Rashiman, Assistant Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education (PE-Pr), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sharsifah Masturah Bte S Osman, Head of Department, Changkat Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; S Thiruselvan, Head of Department, Hillgrove Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Mariani Bte Salam, Year Head, Woodlands Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Saihatul Ukhara bte Salleh, Year Head, New Town Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Seah Hwee Binn, Year Head, Fairfield Methodist Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mdm Dawn Sim Ee Szu, Head of Department, Poi Ching Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Hazel Sim Geok Keow, Senior Teacher, Gan Eng Seng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Kenneth Sim Kok Hian, Vice-Principal, Bishan Park Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sng Yee Yee, Vice-Principal, St. Andrew's Junior Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Charmaine Sng, Assistant Director, Singapore Youth Festival, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Soh Kim Ling, Year Head, St. Patrick's Sch, Ministry of Education; Soh Wei Yong, Lead Teacher, Yuying Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Soon Geok Lan, Head of Department, Queensway Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Su Jee Yee, Head of Department, Bedok View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Rahmat Bin Subadah Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ira Wati Bte Sukaimi Lead Teacher, Mayflower Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Sharifah Fadillah Bte Syed M I, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Mdm Thilagamani d/o T Sivanandam, Vice-Principal, Mayflower Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sharon Tai Li Jen, Year Head, Dunearn Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tam Shook Yin, Senior Teacher, Bedok North Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Aileen Tam, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Shiao Ying, Assistant Director, Post-Secondary Education Scheme & Corporate Support, Finance & Procurement Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Yah Hui, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Mathematics Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Soh Teen, Year Head, Beatty Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Mei San, Head of Department, Chongzheng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Kay Bin, Head of Department, Hua Yi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Audrey Tan Lee Lian, Dean, Singapore Chinese Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Tan Lay Hoon, Head of Department, Pei Chun Public Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Tan Annie, Year Head, Swiss Cottage Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Thiam Meng, Subject Head, Manjusri Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Hong Yak, Head of Department, Manjusri Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Aaron Tan Ah Chye, Head of Department, Da Qiao Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Paul Tan Tah Wah, Head of Department, Nanyang Girls' High School, Ministry of Education; Bernard Tan Ghim Seng, Subject Head, Serangoon Junior College, Ministry of Education; Kelvin Tan Kim Seng, Head of Department, Crest Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Wee Hian, Administration Manager, CHIJ Katong Convent, Ministry of Education; Mrs Tan Pei Shan, Head of Department, Tanjong Katong Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Boon Jer, Senior Teacher, Deyi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Diana Tan Peng, Vice-Principal, Methodists Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Michele Tang Sheng Lien, Lead Teacher, Catholic High Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Miss Tang Mun Wah, Administration Manager, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Ministry of Education; Miss Tay Sze Leng, School Staff Developer, CHIJ (Kellock), Ministry of Education; Tay Theng Hwee, Head of Department, Eunoia Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rathika d/o Techinamurthi, Head of Department, Qifa Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Tee Ngah Loui, Head of Department, Evergreen Pr School, Ministry of Education; Tee Hong Heng, Head of Department, Ahmad Ibrahim Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teng Ah Geok, Subject Head, Ang Mo Kio Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Ting Ting, Vice-Principal, New Town Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Chai Hiah, Vice-Principal (Administration), Ngee Ann Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Chwee Chin, School Staff Developer, First Toa Payoh Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Susan Teo Sok San, Head of Department, East Spring Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Eddie Teo Kong Peow, Head of Department, Springdale Pri School, Ministry of Education; Miss Teo Yan Chun, Year Head, Canossa Convent Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tern Hui Kuan, Head of Department, Fuchun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Thang Huei Ling, Assistant Director, People Matters 2 & Procurement, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mdm Thong Pui Shan, Head of Department, Rivervale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Toh Gek Huay, Head of Department, Princess Elizabeth Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Toh Teck Wang, Assistant Director, Special Project, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Grace Tok Sen Aye, Head of Department, Huamin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education, Mdm Tong Wee Heng, Year Head, Teck Whye Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tong Chiou Lian, Head of Department, Victoria Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mrs Tse Nan Shing, Senior Teacher, Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mdm Gracia Tye Yoke Foong, Assistant Director, School Admin Services, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kanta Ramchand Vaswani Head of Department, Bedok Green Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kogilavani d/o Veerapan, Head of Department, Bartley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education, Addy Mohd Adha Bin Whaid Head of Department, Xishan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wang Yanyan, Assistant Director, Chinese Language / Senior Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wang Lee Sin, Head of Department, Nanyang Pri Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Wang Pei Fen, Senior Teacher, Marsiling Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Amos Wee Peng Yew, Senior Assistant Director, Executive Office, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Geok Mei, Senior Inspector, Special Education, Education Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Faith Wong Ching Hun, Head of Department, Outram Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Hwee Yong, Head of Department, Maha Bodhi Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Wong Ying Ying, Head of Department, Temasek Junior College, Ministry of Education; Gerald Wong Yew Meng, Head of Department, Palm View Pr School, Ministry of Education; Eugin Wong Tjim Shaw, Head of Department, Temasek Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Samuel Wong Ee- Meng, Senior Teacher, Lianhua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Woo Siew Leng, Head of Department, Nanyang Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Woo Wei Ling, Head of Department, Qihua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Woo Kah Wai, Year Head, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yap Sharon, Level Head, Boon Lay Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Yap Heong Wee, Senior Teacher, Yuhua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Joy Yap Fui Choon, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Yap Lih Min, Vice-Principal, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Yau Ming Chin, Subject Head, CHIJ St Joseph's Convent, Ministry of Education; Mrs Frances Yeo Ee Ling, School Staff Developer, Red Swastika Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yeo Lei Teng, Head of Department, Cantonment Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kow Meng Choo, Head of Department, Presbyterian High Sch; Ministry of Education; Mdm Yip Jee Cheng, Lead Teacher, Mayflower Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Yok Joon Meng, Head of Department, Yu Neng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Yon See Kian, Head of Department, North Vista Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Miss Yoong Keng Chi, Head of Department, Henry Park Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rositah Bte Yusof, Senior Teacher, Pei Hwa Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ro'aiza Bte Zainuri, Senior Teacher, Yumin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Cheng Shing Haur, Section Head/Electrical Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Chua Hwee Kuan, Head/Payroll Management, Human Resource Division, ITE Headquarters, Institute of Technical Education; Ravindaran s/o Ramasamy, Section Head/Physical Education, Schoool of Business & Services, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Sim Sian Khoo. Course Manager/Electronics Engineering & Technology, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Subramaniyam Thirunaukrarasu, Section Head/Mechatronics Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Lim Lye Kheng, Senior Manager, Network and Systems, Computer Services Centre, National Institute of Education; Miss Tan Lay Hua, Senior Assistant Head, Human Resource Department, National Institute of Education; Ms Christy Chung Chai Fang, Head Office of Internships & Careers, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mrs Ho-Tee Chooi Eng, Deputy Director, Infrastructure Services, Computer Centre, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Chia Yew Boon, Deputy Director, Office of Information, Knowledge and Library Services, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Goh Su Nee, Deputy Director, Office of Information, Knowledge and Library Services, Nanyang Technological University; Goh Cheng Chye, Deputy Director, Centre for IT Services, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Koh Kai Shyang, Senior Assistant Director, Singapore Centre for Environmental Life, Sciences Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Tan Joo Ean, Associate Chair (Students), School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Mrs Tan-Lim Sai Kim, Deputy Director, Centre for IT Services, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Pearly Ang Pei Yu, Associate Director, Dean's Office, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore; Miss Sharon Hoe Hui Khim, Associate Director, Office of Human Resources, National University of Singapore; Ms Kong Hui Yi, Senior Associate Director, Centre for Instructional Technology, National University of Singapore; Ms Rashidah Bte Salleh, Manager, Eusoff Hall, National University of Singapore; Samynathan s/o Packirijamy, Associate Director, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; Dr Tan Wee Kek, Senior Lecturer, Department of Information Systems and Analytics, National University of Singapore; Ms Wu Yi Lian, Associate Director, Office of the Deputy President(Research and Technology), National University of Singapore; Ms Lim Chye Ling, Assistant Manager (Exams Operations), Registrar's Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Joanne Tan Lye Eng, Manager (Unix Services), Computer & Network Centre, Nanyang Polytechnic; Lionel Teo Kim San, Manager (Sports & Wellness Studies), School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Kong Chee Chiong, Programme Chair, Diploma in Design for User Experience, School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Gwen Teo Chin Pei, Assistant Registrar, Office of the Registrar, Republic Polytechnic; Fadil Bin Abdul Rahman Education Officer, Science Centre Board; Tan Kok Boon, Deputy Director, Communications and Information Technology, Singapore Institute of Technology; Thomas Estad, Senior Lecturer of Corporate Communication, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Ms Pauline Lee Peay Leng, Senior Assistant Director, Office of Human Resources & Faculty, Administration, Singapore Management University; Jan Setyawan Senior Assistant Director, Office of Integrated Information Technology, Services, Singapore Management University; Ms Serene Yap Swee Pek, Senior Associate Director, Office of Integrated Information Technology Services, Singapore Management University; Ms Yeo Pin Pin, Senior Associate Director, Li Ka Shing Library, Singapore Management University; Christian James Sethmohan, Course Chair, School of Digital Media & Infocomm Technology, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Ng Meng Siew, Manager, Department of Information & Digital Technology Services, Singapore Polytechnic; Steven Tan Yih Min, Senior Lecturer, School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Khairul Nizharzharudin bin Mohamed Yusof, Principal Manager, Learning & Professional, Development Division, Institute for Adult Learning, Skillsfuture Singapore; Miss Marie Chan Poh Suan, Head, Centre for Character & Leadership Education, Temasek Polytechnic; Mrs Chong-Koh Pat, Manager, School of Design, Temasek Polytechnic; Wallace Lim Tse Loong, Assistant Director, SkillsFuture Division, Ministry of Education (Seconded from Temasek Polytechnic).

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Foo Guozhi, Deputy Director, Reserves & Investment Directorate, Ministry of Finance; Mdm Koh- Tham Kah Wai, Deputy Director, Finance Services, Vital, Ministry of Finance; Lau See Yong, Deputy Head, Intelligence Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Lim Boon Leong, Deputy Head, Prosecution Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Tan Chee Ching, Assistant Head, Procedures & Systems Branch, Trade Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Ms Lee Puay Hoon, Tax Specialist (Accredited), Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Miss Dohadwala Natasha Najmuddin Manager, Goods and Services Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Bahvani d/o Sivarajoo Manager, Enforcement Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Song Hwee Leng, Manager, Taxpayer Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Kek Ann, Manager, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ms Valerie Chua Jun-Mei, Deputy Director, Australia, New Zealand and The Pacific, Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms Jasmin Wee Siew Ling, Head/Leadership Development Unit, Human Resource Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Lalitha d/o Kurupatham Senior Assistant Director(Surveillance & Response), Communicable Diseases Division, Ministry of Health; Ms Ong Jing Fang, Deputy Director (Primary Care), Primary & Community Care Division, Ministry of Health; Ms Angela Lim Seow Hwee, Deputy Director, Finance & Accounting, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Alexandra Health System; Ms Fatimah Bte Moideen Kutty, Director, Operations, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Alexandra Health System; Dr Chow Wai Leng, Deputy Director, Health Services Research, Eastern Health Alliance; Ms Philomena Liew Meng Moi, Deputy Director, Peri-Operative Services, Changi General Hospital, Eastern Health Alliance; Ms Prema Govindan, Deputy Director, Sectoral Workplace Outreach, Workplace Health & Outreach Division, Health Promotion Board; Sulaiman Mohamed Arish, Deputy Director, CIO Services Group / SingHealth CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Tay Hon Hon, Senior Manager, Delivery Group / Service Delivery / Ancillary Care, Integrated Health Information Systems; Dr Chan Ee Yuee, Assistant Director of Nursing, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ho Pei Wah, Assistant Director of Nursing, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Koh Sioh Eng, Deputy Director, Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Gek Kee, Manager, Pharmacy & Therapeutics Office, National Healthcare Group (HQ), National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Siew Geok, Principal Nurse Educator, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Li Ching, Deputy Director, National Healthcare Group Pharmacy, National Healthcare Group; Mdm Loo Swee Cheng, General Manager, National Skin Centre, National Healthcare Group; Ms Mark Fong Eng, Head, Medical Social Work, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ng Tzer Wee, Senior Principal Medical Social Worker, Head, Department of Care and Counselling, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Shaun Peter Baggarley, Chief Medical Radiation Physicist, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Janet Lam Mei Peng, Senior Nurse Clinician, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Michael Ong Kah Leong, Senior Assistant Director, Diagnostic Imaging Department, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Tan Nam Ann, Director, Operational Support Services, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Wei Suat Nee, Deputy Director, Hospital Planning, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Gormit Kaur d/o Bachan Singh, Deputy Director, Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Kathryn Cheah Chew Kuan, Director, Marketing Communications, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Goh Meh Meh, Deputy Director, Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Elaine Goh Yuh Lin, Senior Executive Medical Technologist, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Patrick Ker Thye San, Senior Principal Occupational Therapist, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lee Siew Kum, Assistant Director, Nursing, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Anthony Lim Thiam Siew, Deputy Director, Operational Support Services - Management, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lim Annie, Assistant Director, Human Resources Division, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Christine Ong Bee Keow, Senior Principal Dietitian, Nutrition & Dietetics, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Audra Tan Ai Terk, Senior Manager, Frontline Operations, Operations Department, National Dental Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Sarah Tay Siew Cheng, Clinic Pharmacy Manager, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Richard Thong Soo Li, Director, Operations, Sengkang Health Pte. Ltd., Singapore Health Services; Ms Yong Siew Lan, Administrator, Medical Board, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Mrs Grace Ang Po Lin, Deputy Director (NS Policy), Human Resource Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Miss Chin Siew Fong, Head (Customer Services - Visa), Visitor Services Centre, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chua Swee Leong, Division Commander, 3rd SCDF Division, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Koh Sian Ai, Management Support Scheme, (Language Officer), Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Koo Fei Ting, Director, Heritage Development Unit, Home Team Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs; Roy Lim Eng Seng, Deputy Head, Special Investigation Section, Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Miss Khaisarah Binte Mansor, Senior Staff Officer, Media Analyst, Public Affairs Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Oh Chin Chin, Senior Assistant Director, Human Resource Staff Development Division, Central Narcotics Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs; Qu Wang Jze, Deputy Director (HCCC), Joint-Ops Group, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Emily Sam Siau Hong, Management Support Scheme, (Language Officer), Ministry of Home Affairs; Danny Tan Kim Leong, Deputy Superintendent (2), Security Command, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Tan Ee Ling, Head (Repatriation), Enforcement Division, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mrs Tan Lay Hoon, Head, Logistics Readiness & Review, Police Logistics Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Toh Gek Choo, Assistant Commander (Registry), Cluster A, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Wee Lian-Chyuan Wilfred, Superintendent, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Wendy Woo Yen Hsia, 2 Deputy Director (HT T&L Office), Home Team Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs; Yau Wai Nam, Deputy Director (Strategic Relations), International Cooperation & Partnerships Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Freda Yee Woei Tzen, Deputy Director (Strategic Partnerships), Ops-Tech Group, Ministry of Home Affairs; Yeo Lek Hai, Deputy Superintendent (2), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Aitpal Singh Jassal s/o Satwan Singh, Senior Assistant Director (Enforcement), Investigations Division, Casino Regulatory Authority; Ms Rosanna Yam Chui Mei, Senior Director (Rehabilitative Enterprises), Corporate Office, Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Prema d/o Nadesan, Deputy Director (ERU), Legal Aid Bureau, Ministry of Law; Ms Angelia Chia Puay Kee, Senior Assistant Director, Media & Communications Department, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore; Lim Liyang, Senior Manager, GeoSpatial & Data Division, Singapore Land Authority.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Chee Sin How, Senior Assistant Director, Labour Relations & Workplaces Division, Ministry of Manpower; Nigel Foo Jong Meng, Deputy Director, Labour Relations & Workplaces Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Lam Khe Shin, Senior Assistant Director, Work Pass Division, Ministry of Manpower; Lim Tong Teck, Director, Engagement & Marketing, Institute for HR Professionals, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Ng Yew Siew, Assistant Director, Customer Responsiveness Department, Ministry of Manpower; Sherwin Tan Li Ming, Senior Assistant Director, Foreign Manpower Management Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Laura Lim Soh Har, Principal Consultant (Application), Agency & Workfare Systems Department, IT Projects & Corporate Systems Group, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Lynne Loh Li Ling, Assistant General Counsel, Legal Services Group, Central Provident Fund Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Chandran s/o V S Manickam, Senior Executive Manager, Surveillance & Compliance Dept, Food Establishment Regulation Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority; Ms Ong Ai Khim, Senior Manager, Import & Export Regulation Dept, Quarantine & Inspection Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority; Mdm Grace Chan Wai Peng, Principal Manager, Green Mark Department (New Development), Environmental Sustainability Group, Building and Construction Authority; Ong Teck Soon, Principal Engineer, Civil Defence Shelter Engineering Department, Special Functions Group, Building and Construction Authority; Quek Szy Wee, Senior Manager, Business Process Re-engineering, Business Process Re-engineering Office, Council for Estate Agencies; Ms Koh Li Ping, Deputy Director (Rental Housing Applications), Rental Housing Department, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Lim Kok Boo, Principal Estate Manager, Town Council Secretariat, Community Relations Group, Housing & Development Board; Porhcisaliyan s/o Sankaran Principal Contracts Manager, Contracts & Cost Management Department, Development & Procurement Group, Housing & Development Board; Mdm Allwiyah Binte Suib Deputy Director (Resale Planning), Resale Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Koh Ah Chin, Deputy Director (Budget / Expenditure), Finance and Procurement, Corporate Development & Services, National Parks Board; Ms Dawn Lin Wenmi, Deputy Director / Human Resource, Corporate Services, Corp Devt & Services Cluster, National Parks Board; Mrs Poh-Lim Siew Lan, Senior Manager / Development Mgt, Parks Development, Park Management & Lifestyle Cluster, National Parks Board; Victor Chua Aik Chay, Acting Director, Information Systems, Applications Info Systems & Geospatial Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Mdm Jasmin Lopez, Senior Assistant Director, Operations and Service Capability Branch, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mdm Kellyn Ng Beng Keow Deputy Director, Disability Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mdm Quek Yueng San, Assistant Director, Baby Bonus Operational Policy and Planning, Family Services Division, Family Development Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Miss Ravina Bte Said Abdul Rahman, Senior Assistant Director, Child Protective Service, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Miss Tong Ping Kum, Head, Procurement, Corporate Development, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources; Miss Lim Lay Wah, Manager, Pollution Control Department, Environmental Protection Division, National Environment Agency; Ackburally Mohammad Djamil, Senior Assistant Director, Vector Control & Sanitation Department, Environmental Public Health Division, National Environment Agency; Tan Bin Hua, Manager, Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, Environmental Public Health Division, National Environment Agency; Wong Tuck Weng, Senior Technical Supervisor, Admin & Projects Department, Corporate Services & Development Division, National Environment Agency; Mokhtar Bin Hashim, Sr Engineer, Water Reclamation (Plants) Department, Operations, Public Utilities Board; Koh Kok Kiang, Sr Engineer, Catchment & Waterways Department, Electrical, Mechanical & Instrumentation, Public Utilities Board; Kwok Moh Shot, Sr Engineer, Water Supply (Plants) Department, Johor Works, Public Utilities Board; Miss Ng Siew Tuan, Sr Engineer, Water Supply (Network) Department, NEWater & Industrial Water Supply Services, Public Utilities Board.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Ms Lee Su Jun, Deputy Director, Business Statistics Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Lim Junwei, Deputy Director, Resource Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Miss Tan Yeow Lip, Deputy Director, Strategic Resource and Population Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Miss Cheryl Lee Mei Ling, Head, Admin, Biomedical Sciences Institute, Singapore Immunology Network, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Serene Seet Lay Cheng, Principal Legal Counsel, Legal and Enforcement Divisions, Competition Commission of Singapore (Seconded from Singapore Legal Service); Miss Yvette Yoong Soo Lin, Deputy Director (International), International & Strategic Planning Division, Competition Commission of Singapore; Tung Meng Fai, Director, Infocomms & Media, Cluster Group (Consumer), Economic Development Board; Mdm Gwyneth Tey Wen Li, Deputy Director, Industry Development Department, Energy Planning & Development Division, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Miss Wendy Chua Bee Hwa, Divisional Director, Information Management Group, International Enterprise Singapore; Ms Denise Carrie-Anne Pereira, Counsellor (Economics), Jakarta Mission, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Miss Quek Ai Nah, Divisional Director, Capability Development Group, International Enterprise Singapore; Edwin Ho Kiat Ming, Deputy Director, Aerospace, Marine & Urban Solns Cluster, Aerospace Department, JTC Corporation; Mdm Tan Su Chern, Deputy Director, Infrastructure Development, Tech Svcs Div, Civil & Struc Dept 1, JTC Corporation; James Fong Lai Chin, Senior Assistant Director, Finance Division, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Tan Kaixin, Deputy Director, Human Capital, Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board (SPRING Singapore); Ms Gan Hui Cheng, Assistant Director, Retail, Singapore Tourism Board.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Ong Chui Hong, Head (Rewards Labour Relatns and HR Admin), Human Resource, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Azmi Bin Aidi, Manager, Project Admin, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Ms Ang Poh Cheng, Deputy Manager, Marketing Communications, Corporate Communications, Land Transport Authority; Ms Goh Kay Lian, Procurement Manager, Tender, Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority; Ho Khim Thiam, Manager, Traffic Operations Planning, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Kor Johnlim, Senior Manager, Vocational Licensing, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Lee Thong Perng, Project Manager, Signalling, Communications & PSD, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Mrs Lee-Lian Geok Sim, Higher Principal Engineering Officer, Development & Building Control, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Ling Ai Sang, Senior Manager, Geotechnical & Tunnels, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ou Yong Keng Chiang, Principal Engineer, Rolling Stock, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ms Soh Hwee Lay, Senior Engineer, Commuter & Road Infrastructure, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Tan Wee Leong, Senior Engineer, Road Asset Regulation & Licensing, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Ms Emily Shalawati Bte Sihab, Senior Manager (Registry), Registry Department, Shipping Division, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Desmond Tay Rick Im, Senior IT Manager (Port & Shipping), Information Technology Department, Engineering & Information Technology Division, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Jerome Lee Guan Wee, Deputy Director (Corporate Communications, Population), Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office; Tan Yam Koon, Assistant Director, Managed Hosting Infrastructure, Government Technology Agency; Dr Omer Ali Saifudeen, Senior Assistant Director, National Security Research Centre, National Security Co-ordination Secretariat, Mdm Peggy Yeap Ah Ai, Assistant Director (Special Projects), Workforce Development, Public Service Division. S Raventhiran, Senior Assistant Director (Civil Matters), Legal Directorate, Supreme Court; Kevin Tang Chung Mun, Senior Assistant Director, Strategic Planning and Policy, Supreme Court.

The Commendation Medal (Military)

Pingat Penghargaan (Tentera)

SLTC Lew Boon Cou, Head Plans Branch, Information Group, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Lim Kok Hwa, PBS, Directing Staff (Army), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Desmond Low Chuen-Wei, Branch Head, Naval Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; SLTC Maxmillion Goh Wei Shin, Branch Head, Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; SLTC Pang Chee Kong, Head Operations Development Branch, Operations Planning Group, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Seng Puay Huat, Head SAF Education Office/Head Programmes (Officers), Headquarters SAFTI Military Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (DR) Vernon Lee Jian Ming, Former Head Biodefence Centre, Force Medical Protection Command, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Yeo Hwee Bin, Commander, Armour Training Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Goh Yuan Sheng, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 23rd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Gunasekharan s/o Chellappan, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 21st Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Raymond Lee Poh Kong, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 54th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces, LTC Anthony Jude Detachment Commander, Overseas Training Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Damian Chee Sung Ping, Head Plans (Strategy and Plans), Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Chod Kai Kiong, Chief Instructor, Officer Cadet School, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Chua Boon Chuan, Head Regimentation and Discipline Branch, G1-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Chua Kok Siang, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Air Surveillance and Control Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Goh Ser Soon, Head, Human Resource Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC James Yin Kah Ho, Former Head Training and Plans Branch, SAF Volunteer Affairs Department, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Kwan Boon Wah, Head Manpower Plans and Strategy Branch, Naval Personnel Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Lim Kuang Hiok, Branch Head, Air Training Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Auslia Lim Kwok Ann, Head Operations Support Branch, Defence Psychology Department, Ministry of Defence; LTC Loh Hee Kiang, Head General Staff Branch, SAF Military Police Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Mark Tan Lee Meng, Head Plans Branch, Headquarters 2nd People's Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Stanley Ng Seng Chew, Head, MINDEF Scholarship Centre, Ministry of Defence; LTC Peter Chiam Toon Chiang, Branch Head, Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Peter Ho Wing Leong, S3, Headquarters Helicopter Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Poon Des-Mon, Senior Staff Officer, Office of Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Soon Yew Chong, Head Logistics Audit Branch, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Fredie Tan Eng Han, Head General Staff Branch, Headquarters Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Eric Tan Wei Hong, Commanding Officer, Naval Wargaming and Simulation Centre, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Toh Chee Siong, Head Defence Relations and Networking Group, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Wong Chng Tong, Commanding Officer, Headquarters 194 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Wong Ngian Tong, Deputy Commanding Officer, Headquarters 182 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Yeo Hwee Tiong, PBS, Head Operations Planning Branch, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Chia Teh Lee, PBS, Deputy Head Division Strike Group, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Heng Yew Seng, Commanding Officer, 760th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Ke Siong Yeo, Commanding Officer, 430th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Koh Hong Kwan, Commanding Officer, 391st Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Peter Lam Kok Wai, Second In Command, Headquarters 26th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lee Kim Mun, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 56th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Benson Lee Wing Kay, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 76th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Liang Chee Keong, Deputy Commanding Officer, Ship Superintending Engineering Centre, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Lim Chee Kian, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Mohammad Halil Bin Ngah, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 24th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Neo Cherng Yeu, Commanding Officer, 475th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Ng Chee Kin, Deputy Centre Head, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Ong Chee Wee, PBS, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Poh Cher Kiang, Deputy Commanding Officer, 160 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) David Seow Chih Wei, Operations Group Commander, Headquarters 191 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Steven Lee Yoke Mun, Commanding Officer, 742nd Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Darren Tan Heng Cheng, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 22nd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tay Eng Kee, Head Division Information Centre, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tee Hwee Ming, Division Engineer Officer, Headquarters Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Beh Pang Chin, PBS, Head Operations Branch, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Danny Ho Kah Wei, Head Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Centre, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Steven Lim Soon Min, Former Head Intelligence Integration Branch, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Manimaran s/o Ganesan, PBS, Head Army Systems Branch (Combat Service Support), System Integration Office, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Samuel Teo Kok Keng, PBS, Commanding Officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering Centre, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Soh Beng Kin, Commanding Officer, Ordnance Engineering Training Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Tan Lu Pin, Commanding Officer, Naval Systems Engineering School, Republic of Singapore Navy.

