Natas fair urges travellers to 'go anywhere', offers unique destinations and experiences

SINGAPORE - Crowds are expected at the 51st fair by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Last year's 50th Golden Jubilee fair drew a record-breaking attendance of 110,901 visitors.

From Friday until Sunday (Aug 11 to Aug 13), on levels 3 and 4 of the convention centre and at Suntec City West Atrium, more than 80 exhibitors, including Dynasty Travel, CTC and WTS, will showcase their best deals and travel packages to popular destinations such as Central Europe and Japan.

The theme this year is "Go Anywhere".

Mr Steven Ler, acting president of Natas, is optimistic that the fair will appeal to travellers.

He said: "The product offerings by our exhibitors, consisting of travel agents, airlines, cruise operators, hotels and national tourism organisations and more, will not disappoint visitors in their avid hopes to travel to all corners of the globe."

Unique destinations will also be featured, such as Mexico and Cuba. Trips to less conventional cities including Amritsar and Teheran are also available.

Travel agents such as Dynasty Travel will offer unusual experiences, such as staying in the world's first hotel staffed with robots, in Huis Ten Bosch, Japan.

Entry to the fair is free.