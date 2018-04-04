Nanyang Girls' High suspends boarding programme

Nanyang Girls' High School has suspended its boarding school programme as it investigates the cause of a food poisoning incident that left 110 students ill last week.

The school said yesterday it has suspended the programme that the affected students were participating in for a week and is continuing to monitor the situation.

It added that no new cases were reported yesterday and that it was working with the authorities to look into the cause of the incident.

The school has also taken steps to disinfect the dining and food preparation areas as well as the boarding school premises.

Nanyang Girls' High principal, Madam Ng Chuen-Yin, said that the majority of the students were back in school as of Monday, while the rest were recovering well.

"Our foremost concern, as always, is the well-being of our students," she said, adding that parents have been informed of the situation.

She said that most of the students did not choose to see a doctor as the symptoms were mild.

Those who did seek medical attention were reportedly diagnosed with stomach flu and food poisoning.

The affected girls, who are primarily in Secondary 2, were staying in the Nanyang Girls' High boarding school.

When The Straits Times visited the school, students said that their classmates began showing symptoms of food poisoning on Wednesday and Thursday last week - with one saying that 10 of her classmates fell ill over two days.

"I think the cause should be the food in the boarding school because some of the permanent boarders also had stomach aches.

"I can't really remember what food they served so I'm not sure what exactly could have caused it," said one affected student who declined to be named because she said that students were told not to give media interviews.

Another student said that the school has been conducting daily "well-being checks".

These checks have been conducted across all the four levels of classes, with teachers asking students if they had any lingering symptoms of stomach flu or food poisoning.