Nanyang Girls' High boarding school programme suspended after 110 students fall ill

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Girls' High School has suspended its boarding school programme for a week after 110 of its students fell ill with stomach aches and diarrhoea over the past week.

The school told The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 3) that no new cases have been reported and it is monitoring the situation. It is also working with government agencies to investigate the root of the incident.

The affected girls were staying in Nanyang Girls' High boarding school.

The school's principal, Madam Ng Chuen-Yin, said that the majority of the students were back in school as of Monday, while the rest were recovering well.

She added that most of the students did not choose to see a doctor as the symptoms were mild.

Some students who did seek medical attention were diagnosed with stomach flu and food poisoning, Channel NewsAsia reported on Monday night.

The school has also taken steps to disinfect the dining and food preparation areas as well as the boarding school premises.

"Our foremost concern, as always, is the well-being of our students," said Madam Ng, adding that parents have been informed of the situation.