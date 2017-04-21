Nanyang Girls' High and Princess Elizabeth Primary triumphs in National Chinese Challenge 2017

SINGAPORE- Nanyang Girls' High School and Princess Elizabeth Primary School came up tops in the National Chinese Challenge 2017, where students faced questions ranging from dialect to general knowledge and even Chinese literature.

The contest, held in Mandarin, saw eight finalists - four secondary schools and four primary schools - jostling for the title in the two respective categories. It took place on Friday (April 21) at Our Tampines Hub.

Each team of three had to go through multiple rounds, including one which required them to give a one-minute impromptu speech on a specific topic - for example, what they would do with a million dollars - with a preparation time of only 30 seconds.

The Nanyang High pupils said that they were very happy to have clinched champion in the competition for the third time. "There were a lot of pressure on us as we felt that we have to live up to the legacy our seniors have left behind, and we are glad that we have successfully upheld this title. Many of our friends also skipped classes to come down and support us," said Yan Bin Bin, 14, who is in Secondary Three.

Guest-of-honour Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, presented the awards to the winning teams.

The finalists for the secondary school category are Dunman High School, who emerged second, Raffles Institution, who came in third, and River Valley High School.

Meanwhile, Nanyang Primary School, Jurong West Primary School and Raffles Girls' Primary School are faced off alongside Princess Elizabeth Primary School. Raffles Girls' Primary School and Jurong West Primary School clinched the second and third place respectively.