Second- Lieutenant Samuel Lim Jia Jing, 20, and his father, Colonel (NS) Simon Lim Swee Chye, 51, meeting President Tony Tan Keng Yam at the Istana yesterday.

Dr Tan hosted about 550 personnel from the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces.

The annual reception, held since 1992, recognises the commitment of defence personnel and their valuable contributions towards the defence of Singapore.

Behind Dr Tan is Lieutenant- General Perry Lim, the Chief of Defence Force.