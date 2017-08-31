Muslims advised to arrive earlier and visit less crowded mosques on Hari Raya holiday

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is advising Muslims to arrive earlier at mosques for prayers on Friday (Sept 1).

This is due to a larger than usual congregation expected as it is a public holiday - Hari Raya Eiduladha - said Muis on Thursday (Aug 31).

Muis noted that parents would be off from work, schools would be closed and Muslim foreign workers would not be on duty on Friday due to the holiday.

The council also encouraged Muslim congregants to perform their Friday prayers at less crowded mosques, and posted an infographic of mosques with spare capacity on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MUIS.SG.

This includes Masjid Al-Muttaqin in Ang Mo Kio and Masjid Haji Muhammad Salleh (Palmer Road). Upgrading works for the mosques were completed in March and July respectively.

This is the 8th instalment of the #awaksolatkatmane initiative, in which Muis will inform the Muslim community through Facebook on mosques in Singapore with spare capacity. This is to ease the space crunch in overcrowded mosques.