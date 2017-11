It's all serious fun with Ms Tatty Marlina as Morgana from video game League Of Legends, and 15-year-old son Alif Raul as Marco Diaz from animated TV series Star vs. The Forces Of Evil, at the C3 Anime Festival Asia Singapore yesterday. C3 Anime Festival Asia, formerly known as Anime Festival Asia, the region's top Japanese Popular Culture and Anime Festival, returns to Singapore for the weekend.

See Home